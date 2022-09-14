Afternoon Session 9/15/22: “All I Want”

This Thursday, September 15, Globo will screen the film “Tudo Que Quero” during the Afternoon Session. In short, the feature film will be screened at around 3:30 pm, after the rerun of the soap opera “O Cravo e a Rosa” airs.

The Afternoon Session film is directed by Ben Lewin, and features names such as Dakota Fanning, Alice Eve, Toni Collette and Michael Stahl-David. The film tells the story of a girl with autism, Wendy, who lives in an institution.

In short, always following the same routine with her puppy and with the habit of watching the Star Trek series before bed, the young woman lives an ordinary life. However, one day, after receiving a visit from her older sister, Audrey, she makes a request: to get her out of there. This is all because she has a desire to enter a Star Trek writing contest in another state.

In order to get out of the place, she promises that she will help her sister take care of her niece. However, her sister does not respond to her requests, which forces Wendy to flee the institution and embark on an adventure to Los Angeles.

