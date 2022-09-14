Alexandra Daddario rocks with revealing crop top and pinstripe suit at NYFW: photos

Image credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Alexandra Daddario been around the country and returned this week and the actress has just landed in New York for New York Fashion Week. The 36-year-old singer attended the Michael Kors Spring Summer 2023 show on September 14, when she wore a super tiny one-shoulder black top with a pinstripe suit.

Alexandra’s crop top was more like a bra than a shirt and left her entire belly bare and toned and her tiny waist on display. She styled the small top with a pair of low-waisted, straight-leg black striped pants and a matching oversized blazer over the top. The newlywed star topped it off with a slim black leather belt, silver metallic heels and gorgeous glamour.

Alexandra’s black hair was down and parted to the side in loose waves, while a sensual smoky eye and a burnt, matte red lip completed her glamour. Also present at the event Serena Williams, Melinda Portas, Vanessa Hudgens and Nina Dobrev – just to name a few.

Serena looked amazing in a head-to-toe pink ensemble with a sequined suit with a sequined top underneath. Melinda looked stylish in a black sleeveless midi dress with a round neckline and a thick black leather belt at her waist. Meanwhile, Vanessa wore a fitted black jumpsuit with a super low-cut V-neck that revealed a wide cleavage. Nina opted for a sleeveless white midi dress with a pair of black leather over-the-knee boots.

Just the other day, Alexandra attended the Emmy Awards when she debuted her new hairstyle, done by the hairstylist. Marty Harper. She arrived on the red carpet in straight black shorts, adding a bold red lip, done by the makeup artist. Lotie Stannard.

Not only was her glamor on the Emmy red carpet gorgeous, but she made a big statement in her dress. Alexandra rocked a completely sheer, taupe Dior Haute Couture gown covered in intricate beading and had a one-shoulder neckline (which she’s obviously been loving lately).

The dress was completely transparent and revealed her bare chest through the bodice, while the lower half showed her high-waisted bare panties and bare legs. She complemented her look with stunning Boucheron jewelry, including a pair of dangling diamond earrings, while a pair of Jimmy Choo Minny sandals tied her look together.