Amanda Seyfried says she had to set boundaries when playing Elizabeth Holmes

the abandonment star and Emmy winner Amanda Seyfried says the most challenging part of playing the infamous Elizabeth Holmes was creating your own boundaries around the role, out of respect for portraying a real, living person.

“It was definitely a challenge that I needed to create my own boundaries because this is a real person with a real story,” the actress said. said E! New on the red carpet before the Monday night ceremony. Seyfried emphasized that the show’s view of Holmes and the Theranos scandal was separate from the real-life person and events.

“We just did a version of it, and I had to keep it separate and remember that it’s my version – or [show creator] Liz Meriweather’s version — by Elizabeth Holmes. That’s what I needed to focus on.”

Seyfried took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of the disgraced Theranos founder in the abandonmentwhich was released as a six-episode Hulu-exclusive miniseries.

and though the abandonment is just a version of a true story, Seyfried said it was a challenge to capture some “iconic” aspects of Holmes while creating those boundaries.

“It was… it’s tough, there’s a lot of iconic things about her that we had to capture, but at the end of the day, it was our version,” he added.

Seyfried’s performance goes beyond the strange resemblance, says show creator

hulu

If Seyfried felt that portraying Holmes’ nuances while maintaining that separation was a challenge, it wasn’t noticeable in his acting.

Seyfried, who fully immersed himself in the role, from Holmes’ clothes to his mannerisms, was praised by critics for his “uncomfortably realistic portrayal” of the convicted criminal.

While Seyfried says she’s not the type of actress who can completely disappear into a role, admitting to Time that “anyone who knows me will see me on screen in the abandonment“, series creator Liz Meriweather says this works in Seyfried’s favor and gave an incredible performance.

“When you watch Amanda on screen, you don’t feel like you’re watching this perfect impersonation, you’re watching this complete person,” the writer shared, noting that the actress’ performance runs deeper than just the exact resemblance to Holmes when costumed.

“Amanda’s acting is just an amazing blend of her bringing herself – her emotions, spirit, intelligence – to the character.”

the abandonment is now streaming on Hulu.