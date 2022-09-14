Amazon launches 11th generation Kindle with new colors for R$500

Amazon announced globally this Tuesday, the 13th, a new Kindle, the brand’s reading device. The new model is an update of the most basic line of the reader family and promises better resolution on the anti-glare screen and maintenance of the device’s own lighting, which arrives in Brazil for R$ 500 and gains a new color in the collection: blue.

This is the 11th generation of Kindle in its traditional version, replacing the version launched in 2019 and, like the previous one, it has its own adjustable lighting and night reading mode. The novelty is on account of the screen: the display arrives with 300 ppi, the same configuration present today in superior models of the brand, such as the Kindle Paperwhite.

Device will now also be sold in blue color Photograph: amazon

Amazon also claims that this is the lightest Kindle ever made by the company. At 158 ​​grams — 14 grams less than the 10th generation — the device retains the 6-inch screen and doubles the storage, to 16 GB.

Fans of the device, however, will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on the novelty. Although available for sale, the Kindle will only ship in October — this is Amazon’s global strategy for new devices.