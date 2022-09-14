Amazon launches new Kindle 2022 (11th generation) in Brazil

Kindle is the most famous digital book reader in many places, including Brazil, and that’s why Amazon has already brought to the country the launch of its newest model in the entry-level category, the 11th Generation Kindle 2022.

Coming with improvements over the 10th generation Kindle, the new Kindle offers longer battery life, higher resolution screen, new color option, among other news. Check out.

New Kindle 2022 11th Gen brings improvements in screen, battery and more

The new 11th Generation Kindle 2022 is the newest model in the entry-level category of Amazon readers, that is, the most affordable. And this time it brings several new features that bring it a little closer to the more powerful models, such as the screen with higher resolution and storage.

While continuing with the 6-inch display, the new Kindle 11th Generation now offers a resolution of 300 ppi, an improvement over the 167 ppi resolution of the previous generation. In terms of storage, this year’s model arrives with twice the space, that is, 16 GB. In terms of the amount of LEDs, it still maintains the same number of 4 LEDs.

Another novelty that was lacking in the most basic model is the arrival of Night Mode in the new generation, which makes reading easier in places with low lighting or even at night. Its charging is done through a USB-C cable (replacing the old micro USB) and the battery can last up to 6 weeks.

The Kindle 2022 11th Generation also offers a new color option, blue, leaving the white edition aside. That is, it will only be sold in black and new blue colors. As for the cases, they can come in different colors such as black, gray, pink, blue, green and lavender.

Amazon also reduced the size and weight of the device, which now weighs just 158g (the last generation weighed 174g) and has 4mm less width and 2mm less height. This can help not only with transport, but also when storing the device.

“With a high-resolution display that offers three times the pixels of the previous generation model and adjustable recessed lighting, the new Kindle is ultra-light, the latest example of how we continue to bring premium features to our input devices so that even more customers can enjoy the best reading experience”

According to the company, the new Kindle “is designed using 30% to 75% recycled plastics and 90% recycled magnesium.”

As it is still a basic model, it maintains some settings that are inferior to more advanced models such as the Paperwhite, Paperwhite Signature and Oasis, such as fewer LEDs, no water protection and no light temperature adjustment.

price and availability

The new Kindle 11th Generation is now available for pre-order on the Amazon website and will begin shipping on October 13 this year. The value is BRL 474.05 in cash or BRL 499 divided into up to 12 installments. There is an option to choose a color. To secure yours, just click here.