And the rule of 25? DiCaprio caught intimate with 27-year-old top

The actor Leonardo DiCaprio was caught in an intimate moment with Gigi Hadid at a fashion event, after rumors of a romance between them gained traction. According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, The heartthrob was seen at the New York Fashion Week post-show accompanied by the top and her older sister, the model. Bella Hadid.

The alleged relationship between the 47-year-old star and the 27-year-old model has gained notoriety on social media with some jokes about the artist’s breach of ‘ritual’, who is famous for only relating to women under 25 years old. .

Since 1999, DiCaprio has dated eight women, all of whom are between the ages of 18 and 25. The English publication released images in which the alleged new couple appears sitting, talking with their faces very close and exchanging caresses with their hands.

“Leo was with some friends and Gigi was with model friends, they were all at the same table,” he told the site. Page Six a witness who was at the event. Another source linked to the actor commented on the alleged relationship to the same vehicle: “He’s not someone who likes to be in and out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around looking for other women. They’re taking it easy.”

Rumors about the romance gain strength a month after the actor ended his relationship with Camila Morrone. The relationship ended shortly after the model turned 25, a similar situation with Blake Lively, Kelly Rohrbach and Nina Agdal, among others.