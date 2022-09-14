Anna Kendrick gets stuck in an elevator at the Toronto Film Festival







Photo: Instagram/BAFTA/Modern Popcorn

Actress Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect”) was trapped in an elevator last Sunday (9/11), while attending the Toronto International Film Festival. The fact was shared by Kendrick herself on her Instagram.

“Ah, the classic excuse: ‘I’m late for this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator’ #TIFF22”, joked the actress in her post, in which you can see her and other people trapped in the elevator.

In the video, Kendrick jokes that water needs to be conserved as they don’t know how long they’ll be there. In a later interview, the actress spoke about her sense of humor in the face of the situation.

“I couldn’t stop making jokes. Although, maybe it’s a defense mechanism,” she said.

Eventually, a group of firefighters arrived on the scene and helped people out through the hatch in the roof of the elevator – as it was stopped between two floors.

Even as she was being rescued, Kendrick continued to joke, thanking her for wearing a long dress as she was being lifted to the ceiling of the elevator.

“I got out. Some lovely Canadian firefighters made me crawl out of the hatch,” the actress recalled. “But, yeah, there were, like, seven of us in an elevator just waiting to be rescued by the firefighters. It was so absurd for this to happen at a film festival that it all immediately felt comical.”

Kendrick is at the Toronto Film Festival to promote his new work, “Alice, Darling”, which is not at all funny: the film tells the story of a woman trapped, but in an abusive relationship.

The independent production is the first feature directed by Mary Nighy, director of series such as “Industry” and “Silent Witness”, and it still doesn’t have a commercial premiere date.