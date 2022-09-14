Anne Hathaway Stars in Harry Styles Fanfic Adaptation

The film is based on a book published in 2017. It will win over fans who said goodbye to “After”.

The last film in the famous “After” saga, inspired by Harry Styles, premiered in Portuguese cinemas this Thursday, August 25th. However, fans of the novel can fill the void with another fanfic-inspired production — that is, fan-created stories — about the pop star. It’s called “The Idea of ​​You” and it premieres in October.

According to the magazine “Entertainment Weekly”, the feature film has Anne Hathaway in the lead role. The “Devil Wears Prada” actress has yet to comment on the role.

Based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, published in 2017, the adaptation tells the story of Solène Marchand, a divorced woman. The protagonist owns an art gallery and is hesitant about taking her daughter to meet her favorite boy band. In doing so, she develops a romantic bond with one of the members, who is 19 years younger.

Michael Showalter and Jennifer Westfeldt sign the work as director and screenwriter, respectively. Hathaway will also be part of the project behind the camera, sharing the role of executive producer with the book’s author and director.

“The Idea of ​​You” is being produced exclusively for the Amazon Prime Video platform, and its premiere is scheduled for October.