Another Putin ally dies under mysterious circumstances

President Vladimir Putin’s ally died under mysterious circumstances last weekend

Official version is that Pechorin fell drunk from a boat

Ivan Pechorin, one of the top Russian state officials and an ally of President Vladimir Putin, died under mysterious circumstances last weekend.

The body of Pechorin, who was managing director of the aviation industry at the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, was found on Monday, about 160 kilometers from Vladivostok, in Russia’s far east, after a two-day search.

According to Newspaper, from Portugal, the accident happened on Saturday, after the boat had sailed for about 40 minutes, near Russky Island, in the Sea of ​​Japan. The official version is that Pechorin fell off the boat drunk.

Pechorin’s death is yet another suspicious event. In early September, the chairman of Lukoil, Russia’s largest private oil company, Ravil Maganov, died after falling from the 6th floor window of a Moscow hospital. Without giving many details about the death, the company Lukoil only reported that Maganov “died after a serious illness”.

The billionaire’s body was found on the premises of the Central Clinical Hospital, where the executive would have been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. The medical center is known for treating the country’s political and business elite.

Several executives who held positions linked to Russia’s energy industry have died under unclear circumstances in recent months. The day after Russia invaded Ukraine, a Gazprom executive, Alexander Tiulakov, was found dead in his garage. In April, Serguei Protosenia, a former manager of Novatek, was found dead with his wife and daughter in a village in Spain. In May, executives at Lukoil and Gazprombank also died in similar situations.