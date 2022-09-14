Apple Watch Ultra: ‘Monster’ battery is 76% bigger than Apple Watch 8 | wearables

The Apple Watch Ultra has 76% more battery capacity than the 45mm Apple Watch 8, according to the database of the Chinese body responsible for mandatory electronic product certifications. The document was made public through the website MySmartPrice this Tuesday (13). It is worth mentioning that both smartwatches were announced by Apple on September 7, when the iPhone 14 line was also presented, which consists of four cell phone models.

According to the record, the Apple Watch Ultra battery is 542 mAh, while the 45mm Apple Watch 8 model has 308 mAh – the same capacity as the Apple Watch 7 of the same size. The 41 mm Apple Watch 8 has a battery of only 282 mAh, smaller than the equivalent Apple Watch 7, which has 284 mAh.

Apple Watch Ultra details — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

according to the website MacRumors, the difference is not enough for the wearer to feel a big change in wear time, at least between the 41mm and 45mm watches. However, the expectation is different when we talk about the Apple Watch Ultra. The company itself announced that the top-of-the-line can have up to 36 hours of use, or about 60 hours when the “Low Power” energy-saving mode is activated.

As a reference, the recent Apple Watch SE line of watches, considered to be more “cheap” devices, offer batteries with 245 mAh and 296 mAh in the 39 mm and 44 mm models, respectively. In this way, the battery size of the Apple Watch Ultra is more than double that of the manufacturer’s smallest model.

Ultra version was announced on September 7 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The Apple Watch Ultra appears on Apple’s official website for the starting price of R$ 10,299 with a titanium case and loop bracelet. The watch is 49 mm in size, has up to 100 m of water resistance and is IPX4 dustproof. The device promises a more accurate GPS sensor and louder speaker

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch 8 will be available “soon” in Brazil for prices ranging from R$5,299 to R$9,599, the latter being a model with a stainless steel case and Milanese-style bracelet. The smartwatch comes with temperature gauge and sensors that detect car accidents.

with information from MacRumors and PhoneArena