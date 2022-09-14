Aracaju exhibition opens its doors to the public this Wednesday, September 14

The most complete exhibition of Sergipe architecture reaches its 11th edition and celebrates 22 years of history, contemplating the public with 30 inspiring environments, designed by the most distinguished architecture, interior design and landscaping offices. The Aracaju 2022 Exhibition takes place from September 14 to October 30, at Avenida Beira Mar, 180, Treze de Julho neighborhood, and at Shopping Jardins. The house will be open to visitors, from Tuesday to Sunday, from 4 pm to 10 pm. Tickets start at R$30 and are on sale on the Sympla platform and, as of Wednesday, the 14th, also at the event’s box office.

With the master sponsorship of Amazonas Decorações, Florense, Grupo Fonseca, Home Design, Tiradentes University (Unit) and Valor Soluções em Negócios Imobiliários, the 11th Mostra Aracaju offers society a spectacle of creativity and beauty that reveals the Sergipe view of trends worlds of architecture, design and landscaping.

Due to its architectural relevance, the iconic ‘Casa da Beira Mar’, as the residence designed in the late 1970s by architect Osiris Rocha, was chosen to house 29 rooms. The thirtieth has free access and is located in Shopping Jardins, next to Lojas Americanas.

“The 11th Mostra Aracaju comes at a time of transformation, which has reshaped our way of life. All over the world, people are looking to simplify life, connect more with nature, technology and what really matters. This behavior influences design, the arts and, of course, living. During the event, the visitor will have the opportunity to closely see the view of our Sergipe artists on this new time and seek inspiration for their home”, says Mercês Souza, founder of Mostra Aracaju.

Check the event lineup

Allan Gustavo – Living Luxury Everyday;

Ana Romélia – Provence Lunch Room;

Aramari Tude – Events Courtyard;

Camila Siqueira – Entrance Lounge;

Cristiana Cardoso – (Im)Perfect Room;

Danillo Sobral – Jardim Cardio;

Edney Evangelista – Studio do Influencer Paulo Rodriguez;

Gabi Prado – Women’s Bathroom;

Gilvan Acciolli – Gourmet Biancogres;

Hertha Dantas – Balcony to Breathe;

Jéssica Ferreira – Baby’s Bathroom;

Larissa Franco – The Francisca Room;

Lilia Duarte – Party Deck;

Maíma Architecture and Design – Son’s Room by Marina Santana, Ingryd Sanders and Mayara Barcelos;

Maira Prado – Baby’s Room;

Marcos Brito – Son’s Bathroom;

Matheus Menezes – Home Theater;

Michelle Goes – Mário Britto Art Gallery;

Patrícia Aguiar – Refuge Space;

Raphael Paixão – Lounge ma22 at Shopping Jardins;

Renata Lopes – Terroir Terrace;

Roberta Gonçalves – Men’s Restroom;

ROC Architecture – Solar do Rio

Sapê Concept – Grow Coffee by Marcelo Mabel and Vanessa Fernanda;

Studio IR – Hall by Leila Freire and Rômulo Gomes;

Thiago Collares – Florense Master Kitchen;

Thiago Moura – Dining Room;

Thiago Pérez – Office Sanzacione;

Ygor Prudente – Loft Life.

Aracaju Exhibition 2022

What? Sergipe’s main architecture, interior design and landscaping event reaches its 11th edition and offers the public 29 inspiring environments, as well as a lounge at Shopping Jardins.

When? From September 14 to October 30, from Tuesday to Sunday, from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Where? Av. Beira Mar, 180, Treze de Julho district, Aracaju | IF

How much? From R$30 on the Sympla platform and event box office.

More information? showsaracaju.com.br | contato@mostraaracaju.com.br.