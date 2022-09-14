Argentina inflation rises to 78.5% in August

The price index rose 7% in August, the biggest 12-month increase in nearly 31 years.

Argentina’s inflation rose to 78.8% in the 12-month period through August. This is the highest index in almost 31 years, according to the Central Bank of Argentina. The last time it surpassed this level was in December 1991, when it rose 84%

The CPI (Consumer Price Index) was up 71% in the 12-month period through July. In August alone, it increased by 7%. The country’s inflation reached 56.4% from January to August.

The result was released this Wednesday (14.Sep.2022) by Indec (National Institute of Statistics and Censuses) of Argentina. Here is the full report (685 KB).

The group of products that had the biggest increase in the month was clothing and footwear. It had an increase of 9.9% in August against July. Miscellaneous goods and services (+8.7%) and equipment and home maintenance (+8.4%) also contributed to the acceleration of inflation in the country.

Drug prices also impacted the CPI: it increased 5.7% in August. The cost of transport rose by 6.8% due to public transport tariffs and higher fuel prices.

LOSS OF PURCHASING POWER

Argentina’s inflation rose 27.6 percentage points in 2022 and 42.4 percentage points since December 2020. The country’s Central Bank had to raise interest rates to contain the price escalation. The rate is 69.5% per year.