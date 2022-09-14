Armenia says 105 of its soldiers died in battles with Azerbaijan | World

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said 105 Armenian military personnel had died in clashes with Azerbaijan in the past two days, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other for the latest outbreak in the South Caucasus, in the confrontation known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

In a speech to Armenia’s parliament, Pashinyan said Azerbaijan had “established control” over some parts of Armenian territory as a result of the latest military clash, TASS news agency reported.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks to the Armenian parliament

“If we say that Azerbaijan attacked Armenia, it means that they managed to establish control over some territories,” he said, according to TASS.

Armenia had reported 49 deaths on Tuesday, adding that the number was likely to rise. Azerbaijan reported 50 deaths among its service personnel.

Map Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh

Pashinyan has resisted opposition calls to introduce martial law in Armenia, as the country did two years ago during a bloody six-week war with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying he still did not think it was necessary.