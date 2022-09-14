Babylon: New movie by Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie gets trailer; check it out – Movie News

Starring Pitt, Robbie and a great cast, Babylon is the newest film directed and scripted by Damien Chazelle.

Publicity/Paramount Pictures

After Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie get together again for a new project. This Tuesday (13), Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for Babylon, a new feature film directed and scripted by Damien Chazelle, Oscar-winning filmmaker for Best Director for La La Land: Singing Seasons (2017).

The trailer depicts the extravagance and depravity of Hollywood in the 1920s. Set in Los Angeles, Babylon’s narrative (in the original) presents a story of ambition and unbridled excess, following the rise and fall of the characters during an era of rampant decadence. in a young Hollywood. In addition, the video also features the song Voodoo Mama, by Oscar-winning songwriter Justin Hurwitz. Check it out below:

During the Toronto International Film Festival, Chazelle spoke about her desire to subvert public expectations of what Hollywood was like during the silent film era. “It was about capturing the spirit of that era, which is a lot more ‘Wild West’ than we often imagine in our 1920s crazy conceptions. There was more excess, more drugs, more extreme life at all ends of the spectrum. than I think a lot of people realize.”

according to Entertainment Weekly, the director also said that Babilônia is a plot of innovators who live life on the edge, stimulated by the desire to create something from nothing. “They’re building a city, an industry from scratch, and to do that, you need a certain kind of crazy person,” he said, describing early Hollywood visionaries as maniacs.

The cast includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart, Lukas Haas, PJ Byrne, Olivia Hamilton, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde . The film will also introduce the public to actor Diego Calva.

Babylon is a production by Paramount Pictures in partnership with Marc Platt, Wild Chickens and Organism Pictures Production. Actor Tobey Maguire, along with Michael Beugg, Wyck Godfrey, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel, is executive producing the film. The film is slated for a January 2023 release in theaters.