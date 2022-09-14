Bank confiscates Caio Ribeiro’s duplex for million-dollar debt

The bank Itaú Unibanco ordered that a duplex apartment be auctioned by commentator Caio RibeirO, from TV Globo, for a debt of R$ 2 million from the former athlete and some of his family members. After two failed sales attempts, the bank ended up taking the property and paying off the commentator’s debt. The information is from “UOL”.

+ Avaí, Chape, Flu, Grêmio, Santos and Sport win shirts inspired by countries, see photos

According to information in the deed, Caio Ribeiro acquired the apartment from relatives for R$ 2.4 million in 2016, of which about R$ 1.4 million was through financing.

Upon purchase, the former soccer player granted the property in fiduciary alienation to Itaú Unibanco. This means transferring the property to a financial institution, but maintaining its possession, as a kind of guarantee until a debt is paid.

+ See details of the lawsuit filed by Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, against Mauro Cezar

The duplex was valued at R$ 2,083,000, the amount of the debt charged by Itaú, according to information recorded in the property’s registration in April this year. As the commentator did not pay off the debt, ownership of the property passed definitively to the creditor.