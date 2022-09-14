Barbie: Saoirse Ronan reveals that she turned down a role in the film: ‘Devastated’ Rolling Stone

It would be Saoirse Ronan’s third collaboration with Greta Gerwig, director of Barbie.

In addition to Margot Robbie and Ryan Goslingthe list of Barbie has big names such as Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey and Michael Cera. However, it would have another famous Hollywood name: Saoirse Ronanbut the actress had to refuse this opportunity to participate in the film directed by Greta Gerwig.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Ronan explained the reason for not participating in the live-action film of the iconic doll. “I should make a cameo because I live in London and they were [filmando] there,” he stated. However, due to the filming of The Outrunshe was unable to fulfill other commitments.

There was an entire character I was going to play – another Barbie. I was devastated that I couldn’t do that.

Even with the fact that he didn’t participate in the main filming, Saoirse Ronan have faith that you can get a point in Barbie in case the production has reshoots, something common in large films: “I sent a message to margot and Greta and I said, ‘If you’re doing some footage [extra]maybe I can just walk around the bottom?'”

please note that Ronan (as an actress) and Greta Gerwig (as director) collaborated a few times: Lady Bird: Time to Fly (2017) and lovely women (2019). It would be the third time they would form a partnership.

Barbie: Ryan Gosling found a Ken doll in the backyard shortly after receiving a proposal for the film

The expectations for Barbie (2023) keep increasing and the Ryan Gosling revealed that this is “the best script he’s ever read.” And if he needed some signal from the universe to make sure he should interpret Kenhe received this when he found a doll in the backyard shortly after he was offered the role.

In an interview with The Tonight Show, gosling explained that while walking through the backyard, he found a doll Ken of his daughter and soon after decided to accept the role. “I walked in the yard [depois de receber a oferta] and you know where i found Ken? Face down in the mud next to a squeezed lemon. I sent a message to Greta [Gerwig] and said, ‘I’ll be yours Ken, for this story must be told,’” he recalled.

In another interview, this time to Entertainment Tonight, gosling revealed that he is “proud” of having this “energy of the Ken that you can feel.” The actor also commented on expectations for the film, but without revealing any spoilers: “I can’t wait for people to see the movie. That’s all I can say, otherwise Mattel will come and put me in a box.”

In addition to Gosling, The film also stars Margot Robbie in the role of the doll and has the direction of Greta Gerwigin lady bird(2017) and lovely women(2019). The cast of the feature also has other big names, such as Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae and Dua Lipa. the debut of Barbie is scheduled for July 20, 2023.

