Barn of the rich: discover the 20 cities with the highest number of millionaires and billionaires – Época Negócios

New York occupies the top of the world ranking, with 16,207 millionaires and 59 billionaires (Photo: C. Taylor Crothers/Getty Images)

A survey published this Wednesday (14) by the Henley & Partnersa company that tracks wealthy individuals around the world, revealed the 20 cities that have the most people with $1 million or more in assets to invest, including cash, checking accounts, savings , investments in stocks, government bonds and funds.

New York, in the United States, took the lead. There, live 16,207 millionaires and 59 billionaires. In second place is Tokyo, capital of Japan, with 7,613 and 12, respectively. The top 3 was completed by San Francisco, also in the United States, with 13,513 millionaires and 62 billionaires.

Of the 20 cities with the most wealthy people, six are North American. The other countries with cities in the ranking are Germany, Australia, Canada, China, South Korea, France, England and Switzerland, as well as Singapore and the China Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

See the complete list of the 20 millionaire metropolises and megalopolises. The information is from the portal Business Insider:

1. New York – United States

Number of millionaires: 16,207

Number of billionaires: 59

Total population: 8.4 million (Source: US Census Bureau)

2. Tokyo – Japan

Number of millionaires: 7,613

Number of billionaires: 12

Total population: 37.3 million (Source: World Population Review)

3. San Francisco – United States

Number of millionaires: 13,513

Number of billionaires: 62

Total population: 815,000 (Source: US Census Bureau)

4. London – England

Number of millionaires: 9,616

Number of billionaires: 38

Total population: 9 million (Source: London Datastore)

5- Singapore

Number of millionaires: 8,376

Number of billionaires: 26

Total population: 5.6 million (Source: World Bank)

6. Los Angeles and Malibu – United States

Number of millionaires: 8,938

Number of billionaires: 34

Total population: 3.9 million (Source: US Census Bureau)

7. Chicago – United States

Number of millionaires: 7,740

Number of billionaires: 28

Total population: 2.7 million (Source: US Census Bureau)

8. Houston – United States

Number of millionaires: 6,904

Number of billionaires: 25

Total population: 2.3 million (Source: US Census Bureau).

9. Beijing – China

Number of millionaires: 6,633

Number of billionaires: 44

Total population: 19.6 million (Source: National Bureau of Statistics of the People’s Republic of China)

10. Shanghai – China

Number of millionaires: 6,530

Number of billionaires: 42

Total population: 23 million (Source: National Bureau of Statistics of the People’s Republic of China)

11. Sydney – Australia

Number of millionaires: 4,688

Number of billionaires: 16

Total population: 4.4 million (Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics)

12. Hong Kong

Number of millionaires: 5,870

Number of billionaires: 28

Total population: 7.4 million (Source: World Bank)

13. Frankfurt – Germany

Number of millionaires: 4,001

Number of billionaires: 14

Total population: 791,000 (Source: World Population Review)

14. Toronto – Canada

Number of millionaires: 4,347

Number of billionaires: 17

Total population: 6.7 million (Source: Government of Canada 2021 Census)

15. Zurich – Switzerland

Number of millionaires: 7,638

Number of billionaires: 12

Total population: 1.83 million (Source: Zurich Mayor’s Department)

16. Seoul – South Korea

Number of millionaires: 4,881

Number of billionaires: 25

Total population: 9.7 million (Source: Seoul Solution)

17. Melbourne – Australia

Number of millionaires: 3,629

Number of billionaires: 12

Total population: 5.1 million (source: Australian Bureau of Statistics)

18. Dallas – United States

Number of millionaires: 4,551

Number of billionaires: 18

Total population: 1.3 million (Source: US Census Bureau)

19. Geneva – Switzerland

Number of millionaires: 8,645

Number of billionaires: 16

Total population: 200,000 (Source: United Nations)

20. Paris – France

Number of millionaires: 2,441

Number of billionaires: 15

Total population: 2.16 million (Source: Paris Department)

