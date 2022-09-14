“Beauty and the Beast In Concert” is an attraction at Teatro Guararapes

One of the world cinema classics will be presented in a musical fully sung, live, and accompanied by an orchestra, on the 7th of October, at the Guararape Theaters: “A Bela e a Fera In Concert”, with a cast made up of more than thirty members, is an attraction in Olinda, at 7 pm, with tickets available at the theater box office and at the Digital Ticket website in values ​​from R$ 50 (half-price/counter).





Back in Recife, the show has toured over 70 cities across the country, in addition to Uruguay, and has been watched by over 200,000 people. “Beauty and the Beast”, traditional french fairy tales, was originally written by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot, Dame de Villeneuve, in 1740, becoming better known in its 1756 version, for Jeanne-Marie LePrince de Beaumont.













Adapted, filmed and staged countless times, the tale presents versions that fit into different cultures and social moments. Among the biggest successes are the 1991 Disney animation and the 2017 production, starring Emma Watson.

Service

“Beauty and the Beast In Concert”

October 7th (Friday), at 7 pm, at the

Guararapes Theater (Pernambuco Convention Center)





Information (81) 3182.8020

Tickets, at the theater box office and at the Digital Ticket website

Special Audience: BRL 160 (full) and BRL 80 (half)

Audience: BRL 130 (full) and BRL 65 (half)

Counter: BRL 100 (full) and BRL 50 (half)

See too

Song

Child Citizen Orchestra of the Boys of Ipojuca celebrates eight years with concert

theater

Children’s show “Pinocchio” is an attraction at the Barreto Júnior Theater