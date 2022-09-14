Black Friday and World Cup together should boost sales – 09/14/2022 – Mercado

The last quarter of the year promises to be busy: 1st round of elections on October 2nd, 2nd round of elections on October 30th, Qatar World Cup starts on November 20th, Black Friday on November 25th, World Cup final World on December 18th and finally Christmas and New Years.

If, due to political polarization, October can be a tense month, retail is getting ready to watch sales take off in the last two months, by joining the World Cup, Black Friday, 13th salary and end-of-year parties in the same period.

According to research by Nielsen and Toluna, anticipated for the Sheet, 50% of Brazilians intend to shop on Black Friday to prepare to watch the games. Among the most searched items are home appliances (television, washing machine), cell phone or tablet, fashion, notebook or PC and furniture.

The survey was carried out between July 6th and 21st, with an online questionnaire sent to 2,000 people across the country. More than half (55%) of respondents are between 25 and 44 years old.

Purchases of electronics products are concentrated on Black Friday, with consumers looking for discounts on high value-added products. The World Cup, in turn, is the main date for selling TVs around the world.

Retailers and manufacturers heard by Folha, however, have already complained about the fact that the two dates occur simultaneously, which would end up “killing” the effects of the Cup, for example.

Nielsen, in turn, argues that the holding of the World Cup in November heats up the consumer market and directly influences consumers’ purchase planning.

“The last quarter of the year is the ‘super quarter’, full of events”, says Sabrina Balhes, measurement leader at Nielsen Brasil. “It is time for brands to understand how these dates are related and will impact consumer behavior. For retail, it is easy to associate the messages that will work in the Cup with those of Black Friday, making a much more robust effort Of marketing.”

Sabrina highlights the fact, for example, that 65% of Black Friday shoppers are football fans, while 22% are occasional spectators. Most (86%) plan to watch the games with their family and at home (87%). Already 19% said they intend to watch in bars or restaurants.

According to Sabrina, more than three quarters (78%) of those who plan to watch the games with their family are under 44 years old. Of these, 43% have children.

Brazilian is the biggest football consumer in the world

Nielsen data, exclusive to the Sheet, point out that Brazilians are the people most interested in football in the world. According to the company, 65% of Brazilians are interested in football – a higher percentage than in Italy (57%), Spain (57%), Germany (51%) and France (43%), for example.

How many people in each country are football fans? (in %)

Brazil 65

Italy 57

Spain 57

India 56

UK 52

Germany 51

South Korea 50

France 43

China 40

Japan 28







Source: Nielsen

The survey also pointed out that 33% of Brazilians still do not know what they are going to buy and must decide on the spot. Another 17% said they do not intend to shop on Black Friday to prepare for the World Cup.

As for Christmas shopping, 47% of respondents intend to buy clothes, 37% personal care items, 36% perfumes, 34% beauty products and 33% cleaning items.

Asked which brands come to mind when thinking about Black Friday, consumers pointed to Lojas Americanas (22%), Magalu (17%), Samsung (10%), Amazon (10%), Casas Bahia (8%).

“There is a direct association between retailers that do promotions during the year and the opportunities on Black Friday”, says Sabrina.

Other names cited associated with the date were Mercado Livre (3%), Shopee (3%), Nike (2%), Adidas (2%) and Apple (1%).