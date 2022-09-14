BlackView has cheap handsets on Aliexpress – All in Technology

The Blackview AliExpress Super Brand Day event promises to attract consumers looking for value for money. After all, the promotional action will give up to 300 dollars off products like the Blackview BV7100, Blackview BV200 and OSCAL c80. Check below what each product has to offer and enjoy the discount!

Blackview BV7100

The Blackview BV7100 is built around a 6583″ FHD+ display and comes equipped with IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H certifications. As a result, it delivers high resistance against drops and water. There’s also a massive 13,000mAh battery that can go from 0% to 100% in around 200 minutes. Furthermore, it includes more highlights like a Helio G85 chip, 6GB of RAM with extended RAM and 128GB of storage.

Blackview BV5200

The new Blackview BV5200 is the company’s first to include ArcSoft® algorithms. For those who don’t know, ArcSoft® is an industry-leading provider of software solutions that has provided services to giants such as Huawei, Samsung and Xiaomi. As a result, the BV5200 promises a professional-grade camera experience.

In terms of features, the device has a dual rear camera setup with 13MP and 5MP sensors. For construction, it features a 6.1″ HD+ display and IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H protections. In addition, it has Android 12, NFC, Helio A22 processor and a 5,180 mAh battery.

OSCAL C80

If you don’t like rugged smartphones, the OSCAL C80 is an excellent alternative. After all, it has a beautiful 8.55mm ultra-thin and 188g ultra-light body and three gorgeous colors. There’s also a 6.5″ screen that supports 90Hz refresh rate and a 50MP main camera that promises great photos. In addition, the Unisoc T616 chip combined with 8GB of RAM and 6GB of extended RAM will guarantee incredible performance.