Bo.Bô promotes a talk in Fortaleza with Marcos Proença about beauty trends

The brand also presented at the event, first hand, the new collection called Alto Verão

Lilian Porto, Luana Lima, Marcos Proença and Lu Palhano at the Bo.Bô event in Fortaleza (Photo: Natan Feitosa)

Vibrant colors, sparkle and disruptive choices! Everything indicates that the trends that became popular in the beauty universe during the post-isolation period will continue in 2023. This is what the celebrity hairstylist points out Marcos Proençaspecial guest of brand Stew for a talk with clients in Fortaleza, this Tuesday (13).

One of the most renowned professionals in the market, Proença was present at the relaxed meeting that took place at the Bo.Bô store, located in the capital of Ceará. The professional who has already served big names in fashion and entertainment such as Marina Ruy Barbosa, Gisele Bundchen, Naomi Campbell and Vanessa Hudgenstalked about his professional career – which started with a salon in the garage and evolved to high society paulistana – and indicated the beauty trends to the next year. Curious? The MT Platform team followed the chat and listed the main tips.

Talk with Marcos Proença (Photo: Natan Feitosa)

on high

According to the hairstylist, the post-pandemic period is marked by joy and color, elements that are reflected in hair and make-up trends in 2023. “We will see more vibrant, colorful hair and very expressive cuts. let’s see a lot straight baseregardless of length.

Haircut with a straight base (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Another movement indicated by Marcos for the young women is the wolf cut. “This is a cut reminiscent of the wolf. Imagine that each wolf has different hair sizes, all uneven. This option is becoming a rage among girls,” she comments.

A mix of shaggy and mullet, the wolf cut is based on thin layers and lots of volume (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The professional also discussed how Brazilian women absorbed international influences in recent years. “We spent a lot of time associating Brazilian women with long hair, but they started cutting it. The long bob, which is four to five centimeters below the shoulder, became the darling of Brazilian women and then came the blunt cut“, remember. It is worth mentioning that blunt cut is the name given to the straight cut, which maintains an even length all around the head.

The blunt cut is a straight base cut that combines minimalist elegance with a touch of modernity (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

For 2023, Proença also states that the fringes are coming with everything. “They can appear near the nose falling around the face, like Brigitte Bardot’s hair, or we can see bangs a little bit longer, between the nose and the mouth,” she says. Also on the list of cuts that will be increasingly seen are the long in smooth layersand in the cached version, the modern mulletO bob catO curly bobit’s the butterfly hair.

The bob cat unites the layers of the wolf cut in a stylish short (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

When it comes to make-up, an attitude with a touch of extravagance is the request of the time. Spring/Summer 2023 will be a time to blossom with boldness and nostalgia in beauty. The professional also mentioned some colors and shades on the rise for makeup, nails and accessories, such as klein blue. To complete the look: embellishments, smoky eyes, straight lines and sophisticated bronzer.

The klein blue has been standing out in fashion, like the Dion Lee fall 2022 show (Photo: Disclosure)

New collection

Embracing this whole movement of nostalgic renewal of beauty and fashion, Bo.Bô also presented at the event, first hand, the new collection called High summer. Inspired by the water element, the brand brings festive and comfortable pieces, thinking about the modern and confident woman.

“Beauty and fashion go together! We brought the presence of Marcos Proença to celebrate the arrival of Alto Verão, this collection by Bo.Bô that is amazing and with an electrifying color chart. We are entering a more optimistic moment and the color chart reflects this to bring this summer that we’ve been waiting for so much”, says Luana Lima, member of the brand’s national marketing team.

