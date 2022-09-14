Bolsonarista tries to intimidate Vera Magalhães and is expelled from debate

State deputy Douglas Garcia (Republicans), candidate for federal deputy in these elections, was expelled from the debate held by the UOL in partnership with Folha de S.Paulo and TV Cultura on Tuesday night (13) after trying to intimidate journalist Vera Magalhães, who participated in the event.

With cell phone in hand, the deputy, who is part of the entourage of former minister and candidate Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), went up to the presenter saying that she is “a disgrace to journalism” and questioning the value of her contract of job.

The attack came just minutes after the debate ended. Garcia watched the event in the audience on the right and came down from the place to confront the journalist. Presenter Leão Serva, who mediated the debate, intervened and took the cell phone from the deputy’s hand, who started shouting “Jonazis”, as he was taken away by security.

Threat. On Twitter, Vera stated that she will file a threat report against Garcia. “There are hundreds of witnesses. He used Tarcísio de Freitas’s staff invitation in the debate only to come and lie and harass and threaten me,” she wrote.

The journalist also questioned the candidate for the government of São Paulo by the Republicans and former Minister of Infrastructure, if he agrees with the parliamentarian’s attitude. According to Vera, she had to be escorted out of the Latin America Memorial, where tonight’s debate took place.

Repudiation of Tarcisio. To UOL, the former minister criticized the position of the coreligionist and stressed that this type of situation cannot happen. “I don’t think any type of aggression is appropriate at any time. We are here promoting democracy”, he pointed out.

He stated that he did not see the moment when Douglas Garcia went up to the journalist: “I’m sorry, obviously. We don’t know, we’re inside, we’re not seeing these things happen. see these things happening”.

After the charge on Twitter, Vera said that she received a call from Tarcísio in which he sympathized with her and stated that he will make a public statement about what happened. “I thank him for the gesture and look forward to it,” Vera said.

No credential? Asked if he will continue to keep the deputy’s name on the list of people who receive credentials to enter the event, the candidate said he will analyze the situation.

“Let’s evaluate it. Because you see, people sometimes belong to the party, they ask to participate and we, as a matter of deference, allow it. But it’s not to be confused”, he added.

Deputy apologized to Tarcísio. This morning, Douglas Garcia announced, through a video published on social networks, that he had registered a report against the journalist from TV Cultura.

In the publication, the supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) apologizes to Tarcísio and maintains the attacks on Vera and the press.

“I don’t regret anything I did today. If it’s to apologize to someone, it’s not to any journalist. I have to apologize to Tarcísio. I’m an adult, Tarcísio is an adult, we know that this issue of joint responsibility is something that the press tries to instill in people’s heads,” he said.

Bolsonarist attacks. Vera has been the target of Bolsonaristas since she asked President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) a question during the presidential debate at the end of August and was attacked by him.

During the September 7 act in Rio de Janeiro, convened by Bolsonaro and with his presence, a group had already hung a poster with the photo and insults to the presenter on a tractor.

‘intolerable’ act. On social media, the journalist published a video of Garcia’s attacks and said that she “is not afraid of men who threaten and intimidate women”. “I’m not afraid of public figures who use their position to harass the press,” she wrote.

Here the deputy assaulting me. Lying that my contract is for 500 thousand reais. I replied in his video. I’m not afraid of men who threaten and intimidate women. I’m not afraid of a public man who uses his position to harass the press pic.twitter.com/N64zaBW55k — Vera Magalhães (@veramagalhaes) September 14, 2022

Vera also said that the deputy’s attitude is “unacceptable, intolerable in democracy”. “It won’t be a bully, or two, who will intimidate me to continue doing my job. The deputy has my contract, because he asked for it. He lies repeatedly. He attacks women. He won’t shut me up.”

Participated in this coverage: Ana Paula Bimbati, Caê Vasconcelos, Isabela Aleixo, Felipe Pereira, Gabriela Vinhal, Gilvan Marques, Herculano Barreto Filho, Juliana Arreguy, Leonardo Martins, Lucas Borges Teixeira, Mariana Durães, Rafael Neves, Stella Borges, Wanderley Preite Sobrinho.