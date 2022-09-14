Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie star in silent film film – 09/13/2022 – Illustrated

Scheduled for release next year, the new movie starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon”, had its trailer released on Tuesday morning and captures the first scenes of the work that narrates the transition from silent cinema to talkies in the golden age of Hollywood.

This is the first film to star Pitt and Robbie since they shared the screen in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

With screenplay and direction by Damien Chazelle, Oscar winner and author of the hit “La La Land”, the work focuses on aspiring actress Nellie LaRoy’s quest for success. Played by Robbie, the character is based on Clara Bow, an actress considered the first “it girl” in the United States.

Brad Pitt, in turn, gives life to Jack Conrad, a fictional character inspired by stars such as Clark Gable, Douglas Fairbanks and John Gilbert, considered “Kings of Hollywood”. Pitt’s character is an actor who was very famous in silent films, but failed to make the transition to modernity.

The film will follow the trajectory of LaRoy, from deciding that he would become a star to his consecration as the main name of classic Hollywood. In parallel, the story will also narrate the downfall of Conrad, who lives on big parties and squandering the fortune he amassed in his glory days.

Fictional characters are mixed with real figures, including Charles Chaplin, played by Tobey Maguire, and Nat King Cole, played by Jovan Adepo. The Emmy winner for best comedy actress, Jean Smart, from “Hacks”, completes the cast that also includes the likes of Diego Calva and Li Jun Li.