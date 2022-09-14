Brazil is the second worst place to retire

Brazil appeared as the second worst place to retire in a global ranking with 44 countries, behind only India.

The report is made by the investment consultancy Natixis, which crosses different data related to health, quality of life, inflation and material goods to arrive at the final result.

In contrast, the best places to retire, according to the index, are Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Ireland and Australia. The first country in the Americas to appear in the ranking (see full below), Canada, occupies the 15th position; among Latinos, Chile ranks 34th.

The index evaluates countries that are members of economic blocs such as the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) and the BRICS, of which Brazil is a member. Among the 18 performance indicators, the report highlights inflation — which has broken records for more than 40 years in some countries.

“Rising costs can pose a significant threat to the safety of retirees by erosion of purchasing power. Institutionally, investors will be challenged to preserve assets in a more volatile way in the investment environment”, says the analysis made by the report itself.

In generational terms, there is also emphasis on the retirement of the “baby boomers”, born between 1945 and 1964 and the pressure on pension systems, which must undergo a “pressure test like never before”.

In Brazil, the worst grade was attributed to the accumulation of material goods. The Latin countries that appeared in the survey are all in the top ten worst places when the topic is the amount of material goods in the elderly. Among them, Brazil is worse.

The pressure factors for the bad grade in this category are cumulative, and consider the salary equality in the country, the per capita income and the unemployment rate.

The country also appears in penultimate, losing to Russia, for the analysis of the value of the average pension obtained. This requirement, in addition to inflation, considers the financial dependence of retirement in the elderly, government indebtedness and public policies aimed at retirement, among others.

When considering the pressure of the older population on the economy, however, Brazil appears in fifth place.

For pension investors, the biggest mistake is underestimating inflation. The index also points out the top 10 mistakes for those investing to ensure a smoother future. The biggest one is not considering the losses incurred with inflation, followed by also underestimating longevity itself.

Thirdly, there is care not to increase the amounts applied periodically, as well as being very conservative for retirement and expecting “unrealistic” returns on investments made. Read the full report (in English).

See the full ranking of the best countries to retire index