Brazilian actress Isabelle Bernardo may have been in the Flash movie

Isabelle Bernardo may be the 3rd Brazilian actress to participate in a DCEU production

According to IMDb, Brazilian actress Isabelle Bernardo (Fast and Furious 10) may have joined the cast of the film. The Flashbut we still don’t know what his character will be so far.

The news went viral when the name of the actress Isabelle was credited in the cast. At the moment actress has not yet confirmed about role or information.

Check it out below:

It is worth remembering that if it becomes official, Isabelle Bernardo will be the third Brazilian actress to participate in a DCEU production, followed by Alice Braga (O Esquadrão Suicida) and the most recent Bruna Marquezine (Bezouro Azul).

More details about the Flash movie

“The plot follows the time travel of Barry Allen/Flash to stop the murder of his mother. However, when he returns to the present, his mother is still alive but the world is a nightmare. The Justice League doesn’t exist and Barry must do everything he can to fix things… or as close to it as possible”

The Flash will be directed by Andy Muschietti (IT) and Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, Bumblebee) is in charge of the script.

The film is in the final line of production, and will premiere on June 23, 2023.

