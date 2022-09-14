Cameroon player denies fear of Brazil and says: ‘There is no united group’

Brazil’s opponents in the group stage of the World Cup, the Cameroon team does not fear and Tite’s team. At least that’s what Vincent Aboubakar, captain and number 10 of the Indomitable Lions, guarantees.

In an interview with the portal “Actu Cameroun”, the striker criticized the Brazilian team and said that the five-time world champion is no longer scary.

“We fell into a difficult group, with Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia. However, we are not afraid of Brazil because this team is not like the ones we knew in the past”, began Aboubakar.

“Of course there are good players, but to go far in a competition like this, you need a very united group. Without this collective, there is little point in aligning the big names”, added the player.

Brazil and Cameroon will face each other on December 2, at Estádio Lusail, in a duel that closes the group stage. The match, therefore, can be just a formality, depending on the performance of both teams in the first rounds.

In 2014, Aboubakar faced the Brazilian team at the World Cup held in Brazil. The striker was a starter in the duel that ended with a 4-1 victory for Felipão’s team. Neymar (twice), Fred and Fernandinho scored the green-yellow goals, while Joel Matip, now at Liverpool, scored for the Cameroonians.