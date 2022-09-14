Camilla’s haircut is the same for 30 years. Find out who cuts

Camilla Parker Bowles’ style of dress has changed in recent years, but her hair has been the same for 40 years. While most women have made occasional attempts at new hairstyles, just like Elizabeth II, Queen Consort Camilla chose the look she liked. 20-somethings and hardly changed anymore. Other than having more layers in 2015 and having taken on the white strands recently, she always looks the same.

The only hairdresser who has touched Camilla’s hair for over 30 years is Jo Hansford, whose salon in Mayfaircentral London, has been at the same address for over 20 years and is recognized as one of the best dyers of the world. His list of famous clients includes actresses Angelina Jolie and Elizabeth Hurley.

A cut in the salon Jo Hansford can go up to 160 pounds sterling (about 830 reais) and paint another 155 pounds (about 802 reais), so it is estimated that a visit by Camilla to the salon does not cost less than 315 pounds, something around 1600 thousand reais. Jo Hansford has a confidentiality agreement and cannot talk about his most famous client.

Pygmalion or Panthers

Camilla Parker Bowles with the same haircut in June 1992. Image: Mathieu Polak/Sygma via Getty Images

With soft bangs, an over-the-shoulder compliment and a fuller up hairstyle, she is a fan of the 1970s cut known in Brazil as “Pigmalião”, after the soap opera “Pigmalião 70”, starring Tonia Carrero and Suzana Vieira, at the time, with her hair disheveled. Internationally, the great reference is the actress Farrah Fawcett, who wore this cut in the series “Charlie’s Angels”, also in the 70’s. In the 1980’s, stars like Madonna adopted the style that later came to be called “shag” or “shaggy”. “.

The queen consort’s supporters point out that the choice has more to do with the practicality with which Camilla has always liked to lead her life. However, for a time the cut was considered dated, being one of the reasons for the most criticism and even mockery about her appearance. As fashion is cyclical, these days this Camilla cut has gone from old-fashioned to modern — and the queen has made minor adjustments to the layers or way of wearing the hairstyle.

“She likes it and it’s over”, says the hairdresser Marco Antonio de Biaggi, who agrees that Camilla made the right choice. “She could wear a Chanel, for example, but she’s a woman of character, who knows what she wants and I can’t see her with any other hair,” she says. “By the way, this hair has never been as fashionable as it is now,” she says.

Another perk of Camilla’s choice is that it’s perfect for one of her favorite pieces of her wardrobe, almost her signature: hats. The queen compensates for any lack of daring in the scissors in the large models, with feathers, which are usually made by Philip Treacy and Lock & Co. “It’s perfect because you can see the contour of the face and the back”, says Biaggi.

Charles and Camilla: Queen’s hair helps to wear one of her trademarks: hats Image: Getty Images

Want to try the Camilla cut? See tips

“Pygmalion, cut “Panthers” or peaked: it’s all the same. What changed was that at that time [anos 1970s] wash your head, wrap it in a bob and then placed in a fixed dryer where it was left for at least an hour before being brushed. With the new cut came the emergence of mousse and brushing (the brush),” explains Biaggi.

The hairdresser quotes the actress farrah fawcett as the main model of the style that earned her name and the series she starred in at the time. But it’s a look that influences generations to this day. “farrah wore a length bigger, but it always fits like a glove because it’s a cut that doesn’t let the hair come to the face, it always leaves the face out and brings a great shine”, praises.

Recently, Camilla started to wear white hair Image: Getty Images

In the cut, the hair is unraveled to increase the volume, leaving the upper part longer and the sides shorter. The fringe, as he explains, is never parted in the middle and ends up being a practical cut, which adapts to any hair texture or face shape.

Want to try the Camilla cut? The stylist gives some tips for those who want to have the same haircut as the queen consort. “The secret, in addition to the cut, is the side parting because of the fringe. Dries it all with your hand and then makes the wide brush, outwards and doesn’t catch, it leaves it loose. To finish, the aerosol is fundamental. of beach spray or dry shampoo, it has to be the same aerosol”, he explains. With the new queen, the style has everything to gain new life among women.