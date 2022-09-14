Cara Delevingne creates collection in honor of designer Karl Lagerfeld

The model and actress Cara Delevingne had a strong relationship with Karl Lagerfeld, a designer who died in 2019. Now, as a tribute, the top model British launches an exclusive collection with the homonymous German brand. Named Cara Loves Karl (Cara Ama Karl, in free translation), the compilation won a futuristic campaign that synthesizes the friendship of the two through avatars.

Come find out more!

To create the pieces by Cara Loves Karl, the model worked for years in collaboration with Hun Kim, director of design at Karl Lagerfeld. Focusing on sustainable materials, the items were developed with a proposal genderlessthat is, for all genders.

“I am honored to be able to partner with the only fashion house that bears Karl’s name and have the chance to make a personal contribution to his legacy. It’s been great to share my ideas with the creative team, get input on the designs, and have fun in the process.”

Cara Delevingne first met Karl Lagerfeld when he cast her in Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2012 haute couture show. “I couldn’t believe I was actually asked to do the show,” she recalled to Vogue. “He walked towards me and said, ‘You should be here.’ Having that reminder and approval from him meant everything and I think it changed my life in ways I still can’t comprehend,” she added. Since then, she has done several jobs with the stylist and became a close friend.

At the drop Cara Loves Karl, are clothing, footwear and accessories. Highlight for tailoring sets, outerwear, asymmetrical jackets, hoodies and button-down shirts, in addition to t-shirts with tribute prints.

The Cara Loves Karl collection is now available on the Karl Lagerfeld website. “His legacy. her style. Their friendship” is the motto of the publicity campaign, with the right to a digital version of the German stylist.



Contributed by Rebeca Ligabue