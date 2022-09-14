Cara Delevingne does not attend her own event at NY Fashion Week, after being seen in a delicate situation

This Monday (12), Cara Delevingne held a party to celebrate the launch of her clothing collection, Cara Loves Karl, a collaboration with German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. However, the model did not attend the event itself that took place during New York Fashion Week. Recently, the Brit has worried fans after photos and videos of the star walking erratically on the streets of Los Angeles went viral on the web.

According to the website Women’s Wear Daily, guests were notified of Cara’s absence as soon as they arrived at the venue. “Once the elevator arrived and took the guests upstairs, word was given that the host of the night, Ms. Delevingne, would not be present. However, that didn’t stop the crowd from enjoying themselves.”, reported. Celebrities who attended the party included Nina Dobrev, Evan Mock, Keke Palmer and Becky G.

This month, the actress was caught in two situations that left her family members worried. The first was when the artist was seen smoking a pipe in her car in West Hollywood, California. In the most recent, Delevingne was caught with her feet dangling from a car window. According to the Daily Mail, she was two hours late for a flight on Jay-Z’s private plane.

“We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been getting worse for a few weeks now and Cara’s family is involved. There’s talk of carrying out some sort of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she might need. She’s been ‘burning the candle’ on both sides lately, and that’s clearly taking its toll on her”commented a close friend of the star to the newspaper The Sun.

“The consensus is that she needs a few weeks to fully rest – no drinking, no partying, and most importantly, eating healthy, full meals. Cara is incredibly smart and connected – but even she needs help sometimes. We’re talking about putting her in a rehab center for some kind of detox.“, he concluded.

The protagonist of “Paper Towns” admitted that she used drugs when she started her modeling career, but she said that she did not “deep” into the addiction, because she was “immersed in her work“. She also spoke about her mother Pandora’s addiction. “My childhood was very sad, my mother struggled with heroin addiction for years“, she said in 2015.

