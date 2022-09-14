Cara Delevingne doesn’t go to her own party and worries her family

Dear Delevingne did not attend the event New York Fashion Week last Monday (12) and this increased even more the concern of family and friends. Recently some photos of the model went viral, that’s because she was caught twice appearing to be under the influence of hallucinogens.

The current situation of Dear Delevingne it’s having a lot of impact. According to RadarOnline, she did not participate in the launch of her own clothing collection, Dear Loves Karl, collaboration with the German stylist Karl Lagerfeld.

Prior to that, as reported by the Daily Mail, she was first caught smoking some kind of pipe while sitting alone in a car. Then, last week, she was seen walking bewildered at the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles. At the time, she was two hours late for a flight on her private plane. Jay-Z.

Only she didn’t board and then showed up wearing a T-shirt from the Britney Spears, black pants and yellow socks without shoes. Videos of the moment circulated and show Dear Delevingne extremely agitated, as if she couldn’t control the movements of her body. She bent over, dropped the phone on the floor and looked very nervous.

At the beginning of the model’s career, Dear Delevingne admitted to having used drugs, but stressed that she did not go deep into the addiction because she was immersed in her work. She also came to comment on her mother’s addiction, pandorain illegal substances. “My childhood was very sad, my mother struggled with heroin addiction for years”she said in 2015.

A close friend of the actress spoke to another newspaper, The Sun, and revealed that the family of Dear Delevingne is planning an intervention.

“We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been escalating for a few weeks now and Cara’s family is involved.”a close friend told The Sun newspaper this week. “There is talk of doing some sort of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she might need. She’s been ‘burning the candle’ on both sides lately, and that’s clearly taking its toll on her”lamented.

