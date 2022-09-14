Castles, palaces and abbeys: how to visit 5 residences of Elizabeth 2nd – 09/14/2022

Owner of many properties, darling of the authorities, mother of pets, grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of 12, this was Queen Elizabeth II.

The 96-year-old sovereign died last Thursday (8) and left a lot of legacy and an inheritance of less than 350 million pounds (more than R$2 billion), according to information released by the Sunday Times in March of this year.

Even if you are not part of the royal family, you can get very close to the British crown heritage as a tourist.

Below is a list of the official residences of the royal family that were the home of Queen Elizabeth II and receive visits from tourists.

It is worth remembering that, due to the official mourning period, many of them are temporarily closed.

Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace in London Image: Johnny Greig/iStock

Despite the Queen having important addresses where she lived for different periods of time, Buckingham Palace is the official seat of the monarchy. The best-known royal residence was built in 1703 and is located in the capital of England. The palace, which has served as the queen’s residence since 1837, is 108 meters long, 24 meters high, 77,000 square meters, 775 rooms, 92 offices and 78 bathrooms. The tour includes a visit to 19 rooms in the complex, including special rooms used in royal family ceremonies.

How to visit: to visit the space it is necessary to wait for the end of the official 14-day mourning for the death of the queen. To find out exactly when visitors return, log on to the Royal Collection Trust website.

Location: London, England.

Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle was one of Elizabeth II’s favorite destinations. Image: Getty Images

Currently considered the largest occupied castle in the world, it was where Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018, and the space where the Queen spent most of the isolation of the covid-19 pandemic. Located about 35 km from central London, this is where Elizabeth spent most of her weekends.

How to visit: You can visit the castle throughout the year, except on days when official events are held. Tickets start at £26 (about R$155) and are sold through the website.

Location: Windsor, England.

Hillsborough Castle

Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland Image: Discovery Northern Ireland/Reproduction

Known for its majestic gardens covering an area of ​​40 hectares, Hillsborough Castle has served as an official residence whenever the Queen and the royal family visited Northern Ireland. But due to her advanced age, Elizabeth II started to go there less. The Castle is also the seat of government in Northern Ireland and the residence of the country’s secretary of state.

How to visit: Managed by the Historical Royal Palaces, an independent charity, the residence is open to the public in seasons. Entry costs £15.25 and can be purchased online.

Location: Hillsborough, Northern Ireland.

Sandringham House

Sandringham House, the main house on the estate, which is used by the Queen Image: Getty Images

The queen had a strong connection to this country house where her grandfather, George 5th, and father, George 6th, died. The property, where Elizabeth II spent several Christmases, was built between 1870 and 1892 and is about 100 miles north of London. The place is inside a still productive farm, where more than 200 people live, including gardeners and farmers.

How to visit: in addition to the property, you can also visit the gardens which are generally open to visitors most of the year, except in late autumn and winter in the Northern Hemisphere (from late December to late March). To learn more about how to get to know the space, which costs 23 pounds (R$ 138), visit the website.

Location: Sandringham, England

Holyroodhouse Palace

Holyroodhouse Palace in Scotland Image: Getty Images

The queen went to the palace whenever she had an official schedule in the north of the island. Also known as Holyrood, the site was originally built as a monastery in the 12th century. Before unification with England, the palace was the seat of the Crown of Scotland. The residence has baroque decor inside and several ceremony rooms. The space known as the “Great Gallery”, 44 meters long and with 96 portraits of members of the British dynasty, was where the Queen held official receptions.

How to visit: The tour includes a tour of the ceremony rooms and observation of period furniture, rugs and different royal portraits. Holyrood Abbey is also a popular spot on the property. The palace is generally open for visitors most of the year with tickets costing £17.50 (about R$105), which are purchased through the website.