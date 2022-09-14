Chances of peace are slim, says UN chief after talks with Putin

The chances of peace in Ukraine “are minimal at the moment”, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he also spoke about food exports and fertilizers.

“I have the feeling that we are still a long way from peace. I would be lying if I said this could happen soon,” Guterres told a news conference. “I have no illusions, at the moment the chances of a peace agreement are minimal,” he insisted, noting that a ceasefire is not on the horizon. “I remain in contact with both parties and hope that someday it will be possible to move to a higher level of discussion.”

Guterres spoke with Putin about the possible “extension and expansion” of the July 22 UN-sponsored agreement on Ukraine’s grain exports, which is expected to last 120 days.

On 22 July, two agreements were signed: one to allow the export of Ukrainian cereals, blocked by the war, and another that enabled Russian exports of food and fertilizer. While the first deal allowed nearly 3 million tonnes of grain to leave Ukraine, Russia says its food and fertilizer exports continue to face Western sanctions.

“There are exports of Russian food and fertilizers, but at a much lower level than desired and necessary,” acknowledged Guterres, who discussed with Putin “the obstacles that still exist” to these exports. “The situation of fertilizers in the world is dramatic”, stressed the UN chief, repeating his fear that the world will lack food in 2023.

Guterres also reported that he discussed with Putin the issue of prisoners of war and the situation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, located in Ukraine.