Check out hand test that helps identify cardiovascular disease

Aortic aneurysm, characterized by the dilation of the walls of the main artery of the human body, is a silent vascular problem. In most cases, patients have no previous symptoms or health problems, which makes early diagnosis difficult. When the aneurysm ruptures, it can cause severe internal bleeding that can be life-threatening within minutes.

A simple test, proposed by doctors, can help identify if you are at risk of having the problem. Known as the “palm-thumb test”, it consists of stretching the palm of the hand and trying to bring the thumb towards the opposite end. Crossing the finger beyond the edge of the palm may be indicative of the problem.

Doctors at the Yale University School of Medicine in the United States tested the method on 305 patients undergoing cardiac surgery for the treatment of ascending aortic aneurysm (AscAA), descending aortic aneurysm and other conditions that required coronary artery bypass graft surgery. myocardial infarction (MRS) and valve repair.

In a paper published in the American Journal of Cardiology in July 2021, they noted that the “palm-of-thumb test” offered a discrete risk result that should be taken into account. The positive result indicated the probability that the patient had an ascending aortic aneurysm. The negative result, on the other hand, did not exclude risk.

“Most aneurysm patients do not manifest a positive palm sign, but patients who do show a positive sign have a very high probability of harboring an ascending aneurysm,” they wrote.

Doctors noted that it is not yet clear how accurate the test can be for identifying the problem, but they suggest that the test be part of standard physical protocol, particularly in patients with a family history.

The coordinator of Cardiology at Hospital Santa Lucia, Frederico Abreu, points out that the test result should not be used as a diagnosis, but can serve as a warning for patients to seek specialized care for detailed examinations.

Abreu explains that the skill (crossing the thumb beyond the palm of the hand) is more common in patients with Marfan syndrome, a condition that makes people more elongated, with elongated limbs and fingers.

According to the doctor, these people have congenital alterations, mainly in the connective tissue, which makes them more prone to aortic aneurysm.

