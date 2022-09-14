Chelsea owner suggests “All-Star Game” in Premier League; Klopp quips: “Did he really say that?” | english football

Chelsea’s new owner, American Todd Boehly, made an innovative suggestion during a press conference. The Blues owner suggested that the Premier League “Learn From American Sports” and hold an “All-Star Game” to raise money and promote English football around the world.

– I hope the Premier League learns a little bit of the American sports lesson when it comes to management and promotion and really starts to realize… Why isn’t there an All-Star Game? You could do an All Star Game. Premier League stars North against South and thus easily finance what the football pyramid needed – suggested Boehly.

The Chelsea owner’s idea is to do what happens in the NBA and other American sports, when once a year an exhibition game is held between the best athletes from different teams.

In practice, Boehly’s suggestion would pit players from teams from the north of England (Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle…) against athletes from teams from the south, basically Londoners (Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham…).

Klopp mocks “All-Star Game”

After Liverpool win over Ajax in the Champions League, coach Jürgen Klopp was asked about Todd Boehly’s suggestion. The Reds coach, who frequently criticizes the English football calendar, mocked and rejected the possibility.

– When he finds a date for it, he can call me. In American sports, these players have four-month breaks. I’m not sure people want to see this: United players, Liverpool players, Everton players all together. It’s not the national team. Arsenal and Tottenham guys together, great. Did he really say that? – questioned Klopp, who still scoffed.

– Do you want to bring in the Harlem Globetrotters (American basketball team that travels the world giving performances) too and let them play on a football team?