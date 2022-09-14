Collectible Reveals Nick Fury’s NEW ‘Secret Invasion’ Look

Despite ‘Secret Invasion’ not reach the Disney+ until next year, the next line of collectibles from Funko POP! brings none other than Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) into the spotlight and introduces fans to her newest look.

As we can see in the images below, Nick’s look will be more “shaggy” this time, as opposed to the espionage characterization he had in previous productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check out:

Enjoy watching:

The cast will also feature the return of former SHIELD agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), CIA agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and War Machine James Rhodes (Don Cheadle).

The group will embark on an adventure involving the Skrulls, the shape-shifting aliens introduced in ‘captain marvel‘.

Check out the official synopsis:

“’Secret Invasion’ is a newly announced series for the Disney+ which brings Samuel L. Jacksonn like Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn cLike Skrull Talos – characters who met in ‘Captain Marvel’. The series marks the crossover event behind a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls that infiltrated Earth years ago.”

Recalling that it was announced during the panel at San Diego Comic-Conwhat ‘Secret Invasion‘ will be released in 2023 during the North American Spring (March to May).

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming Spring 2023 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Werg7vGvlP — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

The cast of ‘Secret Invasion‘ will also feature Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Egame, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.

The production should be inspired by the comics of the same name, which show Fury (Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn), the leader of the Skrulls, during an alien invasion of Earth.

The first season will have six episodes.

Don’t forget to watch: