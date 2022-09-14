Confirmed in Teen Wolf, Rodrigo Santoro is the darling of Hollywood

Actor Rodrigo Santoro was confirmed in the spin-off of the Teen Wolf series this Wednesday (14/9). Titled Wolf Pack, the plot follows a group of teenagers facing a great evil in the forest, a supernatural creature awakened during a suspicious fire.

This, however, is not Santoro’s first production in the Hollywood world. Since making an appearance in Charlie’s Angels: Detonando, the Brazilian star has become the darling of international cinema and has been in renowned productions such as 300 and Power.

Rodrigo Santoro Rodrigo Santoro is an actor Reproduction / Instagram Westworld, series, Rodrigo Santoro Rodrigo Santoro in WestworldHBO/Disclosure Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 benhur rodrigo santoro Rodrigo Santoro in Ben-HurDisclosure rodrigo santoro ben hur Santoro played Jesus Christ in Ben-Hur (2016)Disclosure Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Rodrigo Santoro in the scene of the soap opera Velho Chico Rodrigo Santoro in the scene of the soap opera Velho ChicoSergio Zalis/Globo/Reproduction Rodrigo Santoro Rodrigo is 45 years oldDisclosure / TV Globo Metrópoles 3 partner advertising Series with Rodrigo Santoro and Alvaro Morte_006 Series with Rodrigo Santoro and Alvaro Morte_003 0

In 2003, Santoro filmed a participation in the American production Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, in which he appeared for a few minutes in a role without text. In the same year, he acted in Love Actually, and in 2006, he debuted in the American production Lost.

Owner of an incomparable beauty, the role in the third season of Lost made Santoro burst into the Hollywood world. The proof of this is that the American magazine People nominated the heartthrob for the ranking of the sexiest men on the planet.

Already in 2007, Santoro was in 300 as the Persian king Xerxes I, a role for which he had to completely shave his hair and cover his face with dozens of piercings.

Throughout his career, Santoro has been in productions such as The Translator, Last Call, Ben-Hur, In Pursuit of Justice, The 33, The Last Stand, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, New Graduate, Hustler of the Year, Belt Red, Simply Love and more. In the meantime, he acted with big names of American cinema such as Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Jim Carrey and others.

Brazilian productions

Despite his success in Hollywood, Santoro did not abandon Brazilian art. In addition to appearing in a series of television soap operas, he played prominent roles in national films, such as Carandiru and, more recently, Os 7 Prisioneiros.

In the Netflix production, Rodrigo plays Luca and works with Christian Malheiros, Vitor Julian, Josias Duarte and others.

Other Notable Actors in Hollywood

Even though he has a steady career outside Brazil, Santoro is not the only prominent Brazilian. He disputes space with Alice Braga, Morena Baccarin, Wagner Moura and Lino Facioli.

Wagner Moura, for example, debuted in Hollywood with Elysium, in 2013. He also starred in Wasp Network and starred in Netflix’s Sergio.

Alice Braga is also not far behind: the beauty was in Suicide Squad, Eu Sou A Lenda, A Cabana, Soul, Ensaio Sobre a Cegueira, Elysium and more.