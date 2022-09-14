Conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan leaves at least 99 dead

troops of Armenia It’s from Azerbaijan faced each other again on Monday night, the 12th, leaving at least 49 Armenian soldiers dead in the worst escalation of hostilities since 2020. On the Azerbaijani side there were at least 50 dead, in addition to damage to military equipment, according to local officials.

On the one hand, the Armenian government said that several towns near the border had been bombed and that it had reacted to what it called a “large-scale provocation by the neighboring country”. On the other hand, the Azerbaijani government responded that it was attacked by Armenian forces.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of attacking the cities because it did not want to negotiate the situation of Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave that is within Azerbaijani territory but inhabited mainly by ethnic Armenians.

“The intensity of hostilities has subsided, but attacks on one or two fronts in Azerbaijan continue. At the moment we have 49 dead soldiers and unfortunately it is not the final number,” Pashinyan said in a speech to parliament.

Control of the region was fully re-established by the Azerbaijani government in 2020 after a war that lasted six weeks and ended with more than 6,600 deaths. At the time, Russia brokered a peace agreement to end hostilities.

As the leader of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Moscow once again interfered in the conflict in search of a solution. On Tuesday morning, the 13th, the Kremlin said it had negotiated a ceasefire in the region and expressed extreme concern about the situation.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry urged countries to “refrain from a further escalation of conflicts and exercise restraint”.

“It is difficult to overestimate the role of the Russian Federation and the role of President Vladimir Putin personally. He is naturally making every effort to help ease tensions at the border,” Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

As a way of maintaining peace in the region, Russian troops have been held in Nagorno-Karabakh since the end of the six-week war in 2020. However, the conflict in Ukraine has opened a gap for Azerbaijan to claim more areas of the territory.

In addition to Russia, other countries also spoke out about the conflict. After receiving a call from Pashinyan, France said it would ask the United Nations Security Council to discuss the situation and, according to the presidential office, Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed Armenia’s territorial integrity.

European Council President Charles Michel said he was in contact with Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to prevent further escalation.

“We need a complete and sustainable ceasefire. There is no alternative to peace and stability – and there is no alternative to diplomacy to ensure that,” said Michel, who had already met with the two national leaders in Brussels last month.

The United States, for its part, also demanded an immediate end to hostilities and warned of the possibility of Russian involvement in the situation.

“If the Kremlin somehow stirs up the situation, creates a distraction from Ukraine, that’s something that always worries us,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

Conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan started in the late 1980s, when both were still part of the Soviet Union, and have Nagorno-Karabakh as a central focus. At the time, the Armenian government occupied strips of territory near the region which, despite being recognized by the international community as Azerbaijani territory, has a large Armenian population.

Two years ago, in 2020, the Azerbaijani Army reclaimed the region after a six-week war, which ended due to Russian mediation. Since then, both governments have met frequently to try to find a solution to the problem, however, the tensions have not come to an end.