Conmebol vote wears down Atlético-MG’s relationship with Flamengo, Corinthians and Palmeiras

Athletic board guarantees that paulistas promised to vote in favor, but changed at the time

The vote that took place this Monday (12), during a meeting of the CONMEBOL Committee, to decide whether or not the Conmebol Cup will be recognized as Copa Sudamericana, had consequences. The movement, led by Atlético-MG, received a majority of votes in favour, but Corinthians, Palmeiras and Flamengo were against, irritating Galo’s leaders.

The clubs committee was made up of the 16 teams that competed in the round of 16 of the current edition of the Copa Libertadores, in addition to the South American federations. Thus, Atlético-MG, Palmeiras, Corinthians, Flamengo, Fortaleza and Athletico had the right to vote.

Alongside Galo, in Liga Forte Futebol, which fights for improvements in Brazilian football and the creation of a league, Fortaleza and Athletico, voted in favour, while the trio Palmeiras, Corinthians and Flamengo, which are part of LIBRA, a rival movement, were against.

The leaders of Atlético-MG guarantee Palmeiras and Corinthians promised to vote in favor of the unification of the titles. Flamengo, in turn, made the opposite position clear. The situation left the atmosphere heavy between the clubs. The relationship between the athleticans and the red-black was no longer good, with the pair from São Paulo, however, it was considered “even reasonable”, but what happened undermined the dialogue between the parties.

In addition to Atlético-MG, Athletico-PR and Fortaleza, River Plate, Boca Juniors, Vélez, Talleres, Colón, Estudiantes and Libertad voted in favor of unifying the titles. Emelec, Cerro Porteño and Tolima abstained. The 10 federations that make up Conmebol, asked for more time to evaluate, including the CBF, which also caused revolt in Atlético.

A new meeting should take place in October, with no date set yet, and the topic will return to the agenda. Atlético-MG’s idea with the recognition of the Conmebol Cup as South American is to grow in the entity’s ranking. With two titles from the extinct competition under their belt, Galo could earn up to 300 points.