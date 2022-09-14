Corinthians campaign for record attendance in Women’s

The women’s team of Corinthians met their opponents in the final of the Brasileirão in the category yesterday (12): Internacional beat São Paulo at Morumbi by 1-0, and will face the black-and-white in two games, scheduled for the 18th and 24th of September, the first being in Porto Alegre and the second at Neo Química Arena. As soon as they knew they would face the Coloradas Girls, the Brabas took to the networks to publicize the hashtag #InvasãoPorElas.

The action aims to beat Corinthians’ own attendance record in women’s soccer games in Brazil. In last year’s Paulistão final, 30,077 people watched the victory over São Paulo by 3 to 1. In search of the national tetra and tri consecutive this year, Timão expects at least 40 thousand people in the grand final against Inter.

There was a calendar conflict with the final of the under-20 Brasileirão, which also has Timão as a finalist: for having had a better campaign, Corinthians makes the final in a single game against Palmeiras, also at the Neo Química Arena at 11 am (from Brasília ).

Therefore, the CBF defined that the grand final of the Women’s Brasileirão be played on Saturday (24) at 2 pm and that of the under-20 will be held for the following day (25). After this Thursday’s game (15) against Fluminense, the main team will only return to Itaquera on the 28th, against Atlético-GO, at 19:00 GMT, to close the series of 3 games in 5 days at home.

All set! ? Check out the details of the two games of the grand final of the #BrasileirãoFemininoNeoenergia 2022 between @ColoradasGurias and @SCCPutFemale! pic.twitter.com/pqbhiH3aND — Brazilian Women’s Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) September 13, 2022

To close the year in blue

In the budget forecast for this year, released at the end of 2021, Corinthians did not count on the box office collection for the Women’s games. In the document, the club also predicts that the department would have a loss of R$ 2.1 million.

The fact is that Corinthians surpassed the mark of R$ 1 million in revenue from women’s games in just four matches: Palmeiras and Grêmio for the Supercopa do Brasil, and Palmeiras again and Real Brasília, for the Brasileirão Feminino. Not counting the awards for the national competition and Libertadores, the department should close the year in the dark and ‘pay itself’ for the first time.

match information

departure

Date: September 18 (Sunday)

Time: 11 am

Place: Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre (RS)

Streaming: Sportv, Band and Eleven Sports

Return

Date: September 24 (Saturday)

Time: 2 pm

Place: Neo Química Arena, São Paulo (SP)

Streaming: Sportv, Band and Eleven Sports