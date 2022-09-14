Counterfeit football shirts cause billions of losses and challenge teams and brands

The image of the TV broadcast closes in on a group of ten fans. The club doesn’t matter, even less the stadium where such a scene was shown to thousands of people. The only certainty is that four of them are not wearing the official uniform of the heart team. In Brazil, 37% of the jerseys soccer teams marketed are counterfeit.

The figures are from a study carried out by the Ipec (Intelligence in Research and Consulting) and ordered by Ápex (Association for Sports Industry and Commerce)an entity formed by large companies in the sports products sector in the world, including Nike, adidas and Puma, responsible, for example, for making the official Corinthians, Sao Paulo and palm treesrespectively.

In 2021, 60 million soccer team shirts were sold in Brazil, 22 million of which were counterfeit. The loss was proportional to the profit. Apex informed the Estadão that the revenue of companies with the trade of sporting goods, including in this amount other items, such as coats and sneakers, was R$ 9.12 billion last year. The loss reached the same figure: R$ 9 billion. More than 150 million counterfeit parts were sold. With football items alone, the loss was R$ 2 billion in 2020, according to a survey by the National Forum against Piracy and Illegality (FNCP).

The biggest enemy is not that street vendor who works around the stadiums on game days. They are still present with the makeshift clothesline offering shirts and, of course, they manage to seduce some fans, but they have a small reach close to online commerce.

The offer of counterfeit sports products is monitored by Ápice almost in real time, in partnership with a company specialized in digital commerce.

A company that is a leader in online shopping in several Asian countries, such as Singapore and Malaysia, and which has been operating in the country since 2019, Shopee Brasil is at the center of the target. There are more than 17 thousand sellers that sell counterfeit sports products located in Brazil and abroad, with more than 100 thousand links and six million pieces in stock.

“If you search for ‘selection shirt’, you will even see videos of factories abroad falsifying these shirts to put in the hands of Brazilian consumers for a very low price”, says Renato Jardim, executive director of Ápice.

The shirt of the Brazilian team that will wear Neymar and company at the World Cup in Qatar is sold by Nike in two versions. The one with the highest price, defined as a fan model, costs R$ 349.99. The Supporter, R$ 249.99. The pirate (described as high quality on Shopee) can be purchased for R$96.99. The same goes for the models of the four big teams in São Paulo.

Street vendor sells pirated Palmeiras t-shirts near Allianz Parque Photograph: Marcelo Chelo / Estadão

The Corinthians shirt, identical to the one used by the players, is sold for R$ 599.99 by Nike, with a fan version for R$ 249.99. The Palmeiras one, by Puma, costs R$399.90 for the player model and R$299.90 for the fan model. Umbro has two options for Santos uniforms: R$359.90 and R$299.90. Finally, São Paulo, by adidas, sells theirs for R$ 299.99. The fake version of the four teams is delivered, on average, for R$ 50.

“Such that (shirt) enters Brazil and arrives in the hands of the consumer without paying any tax? The platform could not be taken over by people who are committing an illicit act. There is no effort to identify and suspend offers and sellers as with other platforms”, comments Renato Jardim, citing Mercado Livre as an example of combating the trade in counterfeit goods. “Websites need to be proactive, active and reactive to curb this trade.”

For Renato Jardim, “there is no silver bullet that can solve or drastically change the scenario of counterfeit sporting goods”, but he understands that “joint measures can help” in the fight against the trade in pirated shirts.

Tax policy is one of them. “The price difference between the original and the pirated product is one of the elements that generates this large-scale commercialization. The relevant part of the price of the original is in taxation. You need to have an adequate tax policy precisely because you know that this product is a target for piracy. Those with lower purchasing power also want access to the product”, understands Renato Jardim.

Currently, ICMS and IPI are levied on the production of shirts when leaving the establishment that manufactured them. On sales revenue, the manufacturer pays IRPJ, CSLL, PIS and Cofins. All this increases the final price of the sporting goods, which is passed on to the consumer. On the other hand, those who produce the pirated article do not pay tax, much less invest in technology and marketing.

“It is a very big challenge for clubs to make their products cheaper and accessible, since several measures depend on the public power, such as, for example, granting tax benefits, reducing taxation”, said Rafael Marin, tax lawyer and professor undergraduate and graduate degrees in tax law.

The reduction of taxation, added Rafael Marin, depends on articulation with the States and the Union and also on approval in the respective legislative houses.

Another issue that Renato Jardim sheds light on concerns the laws for those who commit the crime of piracy against sports brands. According to him, an update of the typification is necessary.

“And we are not talking about the classification against the street vendor, the street vendor, who earns a day to sell on the day of the game, in the vicinity of the stadium”, he commented. “They are responsible for the activity. Those who are behind the illicit, something that is very well organized, production, distribution, smuggling when the product comes from abroad. We need a more correct typification, with real results and consequences, that make this activity not worth doing.”

According to lawyer Mariana Chamelette, vice president of the Brazilian Institute of Sports Law, issues related to the piracy of sporting items are covered by criminal conduct typified in art. 184 of the Penal Code and Law 9,279/96 (which protects intellectual property and prevents unfair competition). “In none of the cases, the penalty foreseen can lead to deprivation of liberty, since the maximum penalty foreseen for the crimes does not exceed four years of imprisonment”, she explains.

The manufacture of pirated products is also related to other crimes, such as tax crimes, embezzlement and reduction of individuals to a condition analogous to slavery.

Renato Jardim also cites confrontation measures, with greater inspection, as fundamental to inhibit the illegal trade in counterfeit football shirts.

We have to close the product paths and routes a little more. It’s not a backyard production that produces ten shirts. It is a volume of industrial production and, for that, you need structure. We have to have systematic inspection, with several public bodies aligned to work against large flows and turn off this tap.” Renato Jardim, executive director of Ápice

In this aspect, some clubs, such as Palmeiras, have an anti-piracy office that works directly with public bodies to minimize this practice. São Paulo’s legal department is also always attentive to cases involving products related to the club. According to Felipe Dallegrave, Internacional’s legal executive director, the Porto Alegre team “seeks to trace the origin of these products and identify the paths until they reach the consumer and, later, we file a complaint with the authorities.”

Palmeiras works together with Puma, its supplier, to offer “quality products in different price ranges”, according to a note sent to the Estadão. “In our last release, we already experimented with bringing new options and we continue to work with the aim of improving them”, he added, citing the new third uniform.

adidas has not taken a position on the matter. Nike sent a note to the Estadãostating that “the SBF Group and the companies in its ecosystem, including Fisia, Nike’s official distributor in Brazil, is aligned with the values ​​of sport and does not tolerate piracy and, therefore, works on the subject with the support of sectoral entities. .”

Fortaleza anticipated and for the fourth consecutive year produced the POP uniform. In the first year of this action, the Ceará team went further and the shirt was sold only by registered street vendors, who were able to purchase the piece at cost.

“The POP shirt is a continuous awareness-raising action. In the beginning, we sold the model similar to the previous season. Fans help us with complaints about pirated products that are being sold. In some cases, we approach companies and make them licensed, a branch that is increasingly important in the club’s gear”, explained Renan Menezes, licensing manager at Fortaleza.

Since 2018, we have managed to expand from four to 80 companies authorized by the institution to produce products related to Fortaleza. In 2022, we have already earned more than BRL 1.4 million in the sector, exceeding the annual target.” Renan Menezes, licensing manager at Fortaleza

Juventude has its own brand, 19Treze, and this season launched the “Camisa Pirata”, with a differentiated finish. “We managed to reach many people who cannot afford to buy the original products. Sales with the project represented almost 20% of what we sold last year”, says Fábio Pizzamiglio, vice president of marketing.