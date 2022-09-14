Cruzeiro announces the sale of tickets for a game with Vasco; see details

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro and Vasco will duel at Mineirão on the 21st of this month, at 21:30

Cruzeiro supporters who wish to go to the decisive duel against Vasco, at Mineirão, for the 31st round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship, will have to pay a higher price for tickets. With prices above those practiced in recent games, Raposa announced the details of ticket sales.

As usual, the first days of sale will be exclusive to supporters. The general sale starts on Friday (16/9), at 16:00. It will be done through cruise.eleventickets.com.

The duel between Cruzeiro and Vasco will take place on the 21st of this month (Wednesday), at 9:30 pm, at Gigante da Pampulha. The yellow and orange sectors cost R$ 100 for the whole and R$ 50 for the half. Red is priced at R$140 and R$70 (half). The upper purple one costs R$200 and R$100 (half), while the lower one costs R$250 and R$125 (half).

The average price of tickets for the other Cruzeiro games in Serie B is R$90. As for the match against Vasco, this value rose to R$150 – an increase of R$60.

The game with the Rio de Janeiro team could seal Raposa’s mathematical access to next year’s Série A. However, for that to happen in this match, Cruzeiro will have to beat CRB, this Saturday (17/9), at 8:30 pm, at Rei Pelé, in Maceió, and hope for a stumbling block by the carioca opponent against Náutico, in São Januário, on Friday (16/9), at 19h, for the 30th round.

Conditions for members

If your card has been withheld in the last games, or if you have a problem, you will need to go to the call center, located at the SUL box office of Mineirão.

Diamond Partner

The member will be able to check-in their ticket and buy two more tickets for the Lower Purple Sector (diamond space) with a 50% discount, subject to availability. The Diamond Partner redeems his ticket on the WEB and his additional ticket in the same way.

International Member and International Member Kids

Members can buy in all available sectors, except for the lower purple one (Tribuna) and can buy 2 tickets with a 50% discount.

The member is entitled to 1 (one) free ticket per year at Mineirão (which must be validated directly with the exclusive service)

IMPORTANT: the free ticket will not be available for site validation. It has to be validated in the exclusive service, according to the availability of the sector.

Blue Tribune Member

The member will be able to check-in their ticket free of charge and buy two more tickets for the Lower Purple Sector with a 50% discount, subject to availability.

Multi-champion partner

The member will be able to buy his ticket with a 75% discount in the Yellow (upper and lower), Purple Upper, Red (upper and lower) and Orange (upper and lower) sectors. You can also buy two more tickets with a 50% discount in the sectors described above, subject to availability.

Phenomenal Partner

The member can buy his ticket with a 50% discount in the Purple Superior, Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors. % discount in the sectors described above, subject to availability.

Platinum Member (old plan)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Upper Purple, Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.%u202F

Gold (old plan)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.

Silver Member (old plan)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Yellow (upper and lower) and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.

Cruzeiro partner Always

Members can buy their tickets with a 50% discount in the Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), Orange (upper and lower) and Purple Upper sectors, subject to availability.

Efficient Cruise Partner

The member can redeem his ticket and that of his companion free of charge in the Lower Red sector, subject to availability.

Bronze Member (old plan)

You can buy your ticket with a 30% discount in the Yellow, Red and Orange sector, subject to availability.

Collaborating Partner

The member will be able to check-in their ticket (Red Superior) and buy another ticket to the Red Superior Sector with a 50% discount, subject to availability.

People’s Team Member

The member can buy his ticket at the price of R$ 10.00 in the Yellow and Orange sector, subject to availability.

Kids Member

The kids member, up to 12 years old, is entitled to 01 ticket per game in the sector of their guardian, subject to availability.