Dakota Johnson talks about the preparations to play Madame Web in the next Sony movie ~ Marvel Universe 616

Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web will begin filming in July, with star Dakota Johnson revealing she’s getting ready to add muscle to engage in as many stunts as possible for the film. Given that this is a superhero adventure, there will certainly be a variety of action sequences, but the character’s mysterious nature and minute details about the new film will spark speculation among fans about what types of stunts could be featured in the film. .

In a cover story about Dakota Johnson, Vanity Fair detailed that “In July, she will be in an undisclosed location on the set of her first action movie, Marvel’s Madame Web, for which she’s putting some muscle to be able to do it.” so many stunts as long as your insurance policy allows it: ‘I feel like I can probably do some Tom Cruise stuff,’ she said excitedly.”

It’s worth noting here that Dakota Johnson’s preparation for action scenes may imply that she might not then be the wheelchair-bound version of the comic book’s first Madame Web, Cassandra Web. Thus, it reinforces the idea that in the end she is the second Madame Web of the comics, formerly Arachne, Julia Carpenter.

Joining Johnson in the film are Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim, with SJ Clarkson directing from a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Details on Madame Web are relatively limited, with a previous article stating that the film “will be an origin story of the clairvoyant, whose psychic abilities allow her to see inside the spider world”.

Currently, Madame Web is scheduled to hit theaters on July 7, 2023.

