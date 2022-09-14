David Neres resolves, and Juventus gets complicated in the Champions League by losing at home to Benfica

With a decisive goal from David Neres, Benfica beat Juventus 2-1 in Italy for the Champions League

THE Juventus got complicated in Champions League. This Wednesday, the Italian team lost to benfica 2-1, at Allianz Stadium, in Turin, in a duel valid for the 2nd round of group H of the competition.

O winning goal was scored by Brazilian David Neres. At 9 minutes of the second stage, the striker revealed by Sao Paulo took advantage of goalkeeper Perin’s rebound and amended a beautiful left kick to settle the confrontation.

The hosts had opened the scoring with Milik, in the 4th minute of the first half, but they took the tie with a penalty goal from João Mário in the 43rd minute of the first half.

As a result, Juventus are zero in the bracket, as well as Maccabi Haifawhich lost to PSG also this Wednesday. O Benfica, on the other hand, already has six points, the same score as the team of Neymar, Mbappé and Messi.

Now, the Old Lady has a fundamental game in the next round of the Champions League. On October 5th, they receive Maccabi Haifa needing to win, while Benfica and PSG will face each other.

Before that, however, Juventus has commitments for Italian Championship, in which it currently occupies the 8th place, with 10 points in 6 rounds. This Sunday (18), at 10 am (Brasilia time), visit the monza broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.