DiCaprio is caught in an intimate moment with Gigi Hadid at a fashion event and the end of the ’25-year rule’ gains strength – Monet

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and model Gigi Hadid (Photo: Getty Images/Instagram)

Rumors surrounding an alleged romance between actor Leonardo DiCaprio and model Gigi Hadid have gained new evidence. The 47-year-old star was spotted in an intimate moment with the 27-year-old model at a New York Fashion Week after-party. The records of the protagonist of ‘Titanic’ (1997) and ‘The Revenant’ (2015) in the company of the older sister of fellow model Bella Hadid were released by the British newspaper Daily Mail.

The possible relationship has generated a good-natured commotion on social media for breaking the alleged “25-year rule”, the age limit of DiCaprio’s girlfriends. Since 1999, he has only dated eight women aged between 18 and 25.

Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from The Revenant (2015) (Photo: Reproduction)

Images from the Daily Mail show the actor and model sitting, talking face to face, with him placing one of his hands on her face and the other touching one of her hands.

Fresh from the show that preceded the party, Gigi appears wearing a top and baggy jeans, while DiCaprio is all in black, with his already traditional cap. The party attended by the two was hosted by Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol, New York night businessmen and close friends of the actor.

Model Gigi Hadid (Photo: Instagram)

“Leo was with friends and Gigi was with model friends, they were all at the same table,” a source who witnessed the two celebrities together told Page Six.

Another source linked to the actor spoke about their affair for the same publication: “He’s not someone who likes to be in and out of relationships. He’s not jumping around looking for other women. They’re taking it easy.”

Model Gigi Hadid (Photo: Instagram)

The actor’s alleged relationship with the model gains stronger evidence just over a month after the end of his relationship with model Camila Morrone came to light. The two broke up weeks after she turned 25 – just as he did in his relationships with Blake Lively, Kelly Rohrbach and Nina Agdal, among others.

Gigi Hadid has a two-year-old daughter named Khai, the result of her nearly six-year relationship with musician Zayn Malik, between 2015 and 2021. She and the actor remain silent in public about the alleged romance.

