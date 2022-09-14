Director of TV Cultura takes Douglas Garcia’s cell phone and throws it away

Bolsonar deputy Douglas Garcia harassed and verbally attacked Vera Magalhães during a debate on Tuesday night
247 – Director of Journalism at TV Cultura, presenter Leão Serva was one of the protagonists of the hostility scene promoted by state deputy Douglas Garcia (Republicans-SP) against journalist Vera Magalhães on Tuesday night (13).
Faced with the congressman’s verbal aggression against the journalist, Serva interceded on her colleague’s behalf, took the deputy’s cell phone and threw it away, then fired: “go to the bitch that gave birth to you, son of a bitch”.
>>> Deputy Douglas Garcia follows Bolsonaro’s example and antagonizes Vera Magalhães (video)
In a statement after the episode, Serva highlighted that Douglas Garcia “has been in a practice of stalking, harassing Vera Magalhães for quite some time”.
“He came here visibly with the intention of, as they like to say, ‘seal up’. I understand that the only possible solution at that time was to keep him away from the seal”, he said.
Vera thanked Serva on Twitter: “my thanks to Leão Serva, an award-winning journalist, a human being of the best quality and a defender of press freedom and the rights of professionals”.
