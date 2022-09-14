Director of TV Cultura takes Douglas Garcia’s cell phone and throws it away

support the 247

247 – Director of Journalism at TV Cultura, presenter Leão Serva was one of the protagonists of the hostility scene promoted by state deputy Douglas Garcia (Republicans-SP) against journalist Vera Magalhães on Tuesday night (13).

Faced with the congressman’s verbal aggression against the journalist, Serva interceded on her colleague’s behalf, took the deputy’s cell phone and threw it away, then fired: “go to the bitch that gave birth to you, son of a bitch”.

In a statement after the episode, Serva highlighted that Douglas Garcia “has been in a practice of stalking, harassing Vera Magalhães for quite some time”.

“He came here visibly with the intention of, as they like to say, ‘seal up’. I understand that the only possible solution at that time was to keep him away from the seal”, he said.

Vera thanked Serva on Twitter: “my thanks to Leão Serva, an award-winning journalist, a human being of the best quality and a defender of press freedom and the rights of professionals”.

🗣️ “He came here visibly with the intention of ‘sealing it’. The only possible solution at that moment was to keep him away from the ‘sealing'”, said Leão Serva about the moment he took the cell phone from Douglas Garcia’s hand, who “already has a practice of harassing @veramagalhaes a long time ago” pic.twitter.com/yErInE6TKF — UOL Notícias (@UOLNoticias) September 14, 2022

