Director Says How Captain America 4 Will Be Different From Previous Films

In an interview with IGN, the director Julius Onah explained how Captain America: New World Order (captain america 4) will be different from previous installments of the franchise.

“Sam Wilson is a very different person from Steve Rogers, he’s been through different experiences. Also, the MCU is a very different place now.”

“It’s an MCU after the Blip. It’s an MCU after Thanos’ arrival. So the world has changed a lot, as well as the role of a superhero in it.”

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, and will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.