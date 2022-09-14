Disney’s Next 15 Live-Action Films After Pinocchio

Disney continues to remake its own live-action films, something that started with Maleficent and has continued in recent years, as we saw recently with Pinocchio.

Since the Sleeping Beauty retelling hit theaters, we’ve seen remakes of The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Mowgli, Aladdin and it looks like this trend will continue for many years to come.

Continues after advertising

That said, Looper has listed the next 15 Disney classics, which will get live-action remakes, starting with The Little Mermaid, which arrives in 2023.

Check it out below.

The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey will play Ariel in The Little Mermaid, a live-action remake slated for May 2023.

Alan Menken, who worked on the original film’s soundtrack, returns for the new film, which will include music by Menken and Howard Ashman.

Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy are also in the cast.

Peter Pan & Wendy

David Lowery, director of My Friend the Dragon, will helm the remake of Peter Pan, which will focus on Wendy’s story, as well as show more of Peter’s rivalry with Captain Hook.

Alexander Molony will play Peter Pan, while Ever Anderson will play Wendy. Jude Law will play Captain Hook. The film is slated to hit Disney+ in 2023.

Mufasa: The Lion King

The Lion King was Disney’s most successful animated remake, grossing over $1.6 billion worldwide. Therefore, the film will gain a prelude focused on Simba’s father, directed by Barry Jenkins.

The film will be told in different time periods as it switches between the present and the past. Rafiki, Timon and Pumbaa will narrate the story of Mufasa, which will show how he came to power.

Mufasa: The Lion King is slated for 2024.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Disney is working on a live-action version of its first animated classic. Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) directs the film, which will star Rachel Zegler of Love, Sublime Love. Gal Gadot plays the evil queen.

The fairy tale will feature new music from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the music for The Greatest Showman and La La Land.

Lilo and Stitch

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a live-action film is being produced by the same producers who worked on Aladdin. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) is in talks to direct.

DisInsider reports that the film will go to Disney’s streaming service directly.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

According to Deadline, a live-action version of Disney’s 1996 film about Quasimodo, who lives in Notre Dame’s bell tower, is in the works.

Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, who teamed up on Pocahontas, will write the music, while Josh Gad (Frozen) is producing.

The live-action film will adapt both the 1996 Disney film and the Victor Hugo novel.

Aladdin 2

Variety reports that John Gatins and Andrea Berloff are writing a sequel to the 2019 film with producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich returning.

Lin told Insider in August 2019 that they were discussing a sequel.

“Can’t say too much about the sequel just yet, but know that we’re listening to fans’ wishes to see another ‘Aladdin’ movie and feel like there’s more story to tell,” Lin told Insider after the movie surpassed $1 billion. at the box office.

Aladdin spin-off

In 2019, THR reported that Billy Magnussen’s Aladdin character, Prince Anders, would have his own spin-off movie on Disney+.

Anders is a prince who unsuccessfully sought Princess Jasmine’s hand in marriage in the 2019 film.

robin hood

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the live-action remake of Robin Hood will be directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada and will head to Disney+.

More details about the work were not disclosed, nor if the character will be, this time, human.

Hercules

DisInsider reported that the 1997 animated film about the son of Zeus will have a live-action remake slated to hit theaters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo will produce, but not direct, the film.

The Sword Was the Law

Disney is working on a remake of 1963’s The Sword in the Stone, which follows a young King Arthur and his lessons from the wizard Merlin.

The remake will be written by Game of Thrones writer and producer Bryan Cogman. Juan Carlos Fresnadillo was hired as director in January 2018.

Bambi

According to Variety, Disney will use the technology that helped bring The Lion King remake to life to remake Bambi in a photorealistic way.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Lindsey Beer will pen the screenplay for the film, the details of which have yet to be released.

Mowgli 2

Prior to the release of Disney’s 1961 remake of The Mowgli, the studio had already begun planning a sequel. The film was a huge success, grossing nearly $1 billion at the box office.

Jon Favreau is set to return to the director’s chair for Mowgli 2, alongside Justin Marks. There is no set release date for the film.

James and the Giant Peach

Disney is in talks to remake Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach, which was adapted as a stop-motion film in 1996.

However, no new information has been released since 2016.

Small bell

Tinkerbell may finally have its own live-action movie. THR wrote about a movie in 2015 that would have Reese Witherspoon in the cast.

If the live-action Peter Pan movie performs well, there’s still room for the fairy to get her own spinoff.