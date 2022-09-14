Drew Barrymore breaks down in tears after seeing her ex-boyfriend on live TV

The actress Drew Barrymorestar of the classic As if it was the first timehad a crying fit when meeting her ex-boyfriend, the actor Justin Long12 years after the end of the novel.

The 47-year-old star dated Justin for three years from 2007 to 2010. They acted together in the movie. Love at a Distance and the encounter was shown on his latest program The Drew Barrymore Show.

During the conversation, Drew got emotional and cried a lot as he remembered several times he lived with his ex. According to her, they had several conflicts during their courtship, but they also lived very happy moments.

“I feel like we’ve been through a lot together. When we video chatted I would tell you, ‘I’ve really matured, Justin’. I’ve always wanted to prove to you that I’m a different person than the one you dated.”

Justin was surprised by the ex and agreed with her saying, “You were always the best”,

“We had a lot of fun, but we were much more hedonistic. A little more immature. We went back and forth all the time, it was chaos but a lot of fun.”

The actor agreed: “Fun, mayhem, that’s right, hedonism is mostly fun,” added Drew.

Remember the movie Love from a Distance and other hits by the actors

Released in 2010, the romantic comedy Love at a Distancedepicts the romance of Erin (Drew Barrymore) and Garrett (Justin Long), who ventured into New York for six weeks with the promise that their romance wouldn’t turn serious.

At the end of the vacation, both need to get back to their routines, but they realized how much they were in love and had to try to make it work even with the distance they lived from each other.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Drew Barrymore has also acted in other works such as Together and Mixed, The Panthers, Fantastic Girl, Santa Clara Diet, I’m Missing You, Lyrics and Musicbetween others.

The actress was married to Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016 and they had two daughters: Olive (9 years old) and Frankie (8 years old). Justin, 44, acted in Die Hard 4, American Conspiracy, Hungry Eyes, Approved, Beyond Life, Ask Me Everything, Herbie: My Turned Beetle, between others.

The actor is currently dating actress Kate Bosworth.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.