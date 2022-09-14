Drew Barrymore Says He ‘Always Will Love’ Justin Long



Photo: Publicity / Drew Barrymore Show / Modern Popcorn

Actress and presenter Drew Barrymore (“Santa Clarita Diet”) declared her undying love to ex-boyfriend Justin Long (“Tusk”) in the first episode of season 3 of his talk show, “Drew Barrymore Show”, aired this Monday (12/9) in the USA.

The couple’s reunion was emotional. As they talked about the past, Long said, “I love that we kept our love because I know from my side it will never go away. I love you always. I’m glad we can still have it. I mean it. I’ll love you for ever.”

The statement was immediately reciprocated by Barrymore. “I will always love you so much,” she said, through her tears. “You were so important to me. I feel like we’ve been through so much together.”

The two dated between 2007 and 2010, during which time they starred together in the romantic comedies “He’s Not That Into You” (2009) and “Distance Love” (2010). Although the relationship was short-lived, Barrymore said she is “very grateful” that Long has been a part of her life.

“When we used to FaceTime, I would always say, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up, Justin,'” she continued. “I always wanted to prove to you that I was a different person than when we were dating.”

As much as the two are doing well today, they themselves have defined their relationship as “chaos”. “We’d hang out and we’d break up,” Barrymore recalled. “It was very funny.”

Since their split, Justin Long has been in a relationship with actress Amanda Seyfried (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”) and is currently dating actress Kate Bosworth (“Superman Returns”).

As for Barrymore, she was married to actor Will Kopelman (“Mundo Fashion”) from 2012 to 2016, with whom she had two daughters, nine-year-old Olive and eight-year-old Frankie.

The actress said that she never intends to marry again, but considers that she may return to “live with someone” someday.

Watch an excerpt from Drew Barrymore’s interview with Justin Long below.