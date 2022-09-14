Dynamic Island appears in screenshots — if enabled

With the first analysis of iPhones 14 Pro being publicized, we discover those little things that are not announced — or that we didn’t even imagine. Several of those that have appeared recently are related to the Dynamic Island (Dynamic Island) — new interactive feature on high-end devices, which also hides the front camera and Face ID sensors.

The first novelty is the behavior of the Dynamic Island in screenshots. As remembered the MacRumorswhen inactive, it should work in the same way as the notch: that is, it does not appear in the screenshot, as if it did not exist. When active, however, with any content displayed, the pill-shaped black band is shown in the image.

The iPhone 14 Pro screenshot will have the Dynamic Island.

Low battery alert

still about the Dynamic Islandwhile we already know about the main interactions — such as voice recorder, stopwatch, music playback, Face ID and call indicator — several other functions are emerging.

One of them is the low battery warning: instead of appearing as an alert on the screen, as with all existing iPhones, the Dynamic Island will expand horizontally to show the warning, as shown in a video of the YouTuber Marquis Brownlee (and noticed by MacRumors).

Always On Screen

We also had two news related to the (also new and exclusive) Always-On Display feature on iPhones 14 Pro. The first of these, according to 9to5Macis the possibility of controlling the Apple TV by the iPhone even when the screen is in said mode, making it easier to use. Currently, it already works even when the iPhone is locked — but for that you need to activate the screen.

Furthermore, according to the MacRumors, the Always On Display is not customizable — it can only be turned off completely in the Display and Brightness settings of Adjustments. That way, leaving it enabled, at least for now, the only option is the native iOS configuration.